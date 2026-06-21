The decisive runoff election for the presidency has begun in Colombia. Approximately 41 million eligible voters are called upon to decide who will succeed left-wing President Gustavo Petro. The candidates are right-wing attorney Abelardo de la Espriella and left-wing Senator Iván Cepeda.

The vote is seen as a defining moment for the South American country. Key issues include the tense security situation, economic development, and how to deal with armed groups such as the ELN guerrillas and FARC dissidents.

Two Candidates, Two Models

De la Espriella surprisingly won the first round of voting with 43.7 percent of the vote. The political outsider advocates a tough stance against organized crime, a leaner government, and better conditions for private investment. During the campaign, “El Tigre”—as he calls himself for publicity purposes—promised an uncompromising crackdown on armed groups.

Cepeda received 40.9 percent in the first round. The longtime senator and human rights activist is running on behalf of the ruling coalition and intends to continue key elements of Petro’s policies. These include higher social spending and negotiations with armed groups as part of the “total peace” strategy.

Security Crisis Overshadows Election Campaign

The election campaign was overshadowed by a wave of violence. Several regions of the country have recently seen attacks and clashes between security forces and armed groups. Kristin Wesemann, head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s Colombia office, recently described this as one of the most severe waves of violence in recent years.

Observers also view the election as a referendum on Petro’s record. While his supporters point to falling poverty rates and higher social spending, critics accuse him of failing to achieve a decisive breakthrough against armed groups with his “total peace” strategy.

Polling stations close on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. CEST). The first reliable results are expected later this evening (local time).