The wreck of the "Estonia", in which 825 people died, lies at a depth of 80 meters at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Russia is said to have misused it as a hiding place for espionage technology. IMAGO/TT

The ferry "Estonia" sank to the bottom of the Baltic Sea 31 years ago. 825 people drowned. The area around the wreck is considered a restricted zone. But the Russian secret service is said to have used it for espionage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to research by German media, Russian special forces are said to have violated the diving ban on the wreck of the "Estonia" and covertly installed espionage technology there.

On the one hand, devices for the precise navigation of underwater drones are said to have been installed. On the other hand, listening devices for acoustic detection of military ships and submarines.

Several NATO states are monitoring these activities, and security experts see the strategically located wreck as a possible Russian spy base in the Baltic Sea. Show more

The sinking of the "Estonia" is the worst shipping accident in Europe since the end of the Second World War. On September 28, the ferry sank in a storm on its way from Tallinn to Stockholm. 825 people lost their lives.

The "Estonia" lies 35 kilometers from the Finnish island of Utö at a depth of around 80 meters at the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Diving is prohibited around the wreck. Anyone who violates this is guilty of disturbing the peace of the dead, as the remains of possibly hundreds of victims are still on board. More than 750 bodies were never found.

An investigation by the German media WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung now suspects Russia of disregarding the diving ban. And that's not all: special forces are said to have used the shipwreck for underwater exercises and later attached espionage technology to it.

The wreck of the Estonia (red dot) is strategically located between Estonia, Finland and Sweden. Screenshot Open Street Map

Exclusion zone around the wreck of the "Estonia"

The journalists rely on knowledge from NATO. Apparently, NATO has been following indications of Russian secret service activities in the Baltic Sea for some time.

According to the research, several NATO countries have information that technical devices were attached to the wreck of the "Estonia" several years ago.

Western security forces suspect Russia of being behind this. Military units are said to have practiced operations with such devices there.

This is indicated by the voyages of ships that are officially registered as Russian research vessels, but which Western security circles have long been certain are used for espionage. The "Yantar", for example, has crossed the underwater infrastructure in the North Sea and Baltic Sea conspicuously often in recent years.

Interception system to protect the Russian nuclear fleet

Russia is also said to be using the shipwreck - actually an exclusion zone - as a hiding place to monitor military shipping traffic in the Baltic Sea with other technical equipment. The devices are intended to record the specific sounds of the warships and thus create acoustic signatures. This should make it easier for Russian reconnaissance to identify them.

According to the report, similar devices have already been discovered off the coasts of Lithuania, Ireland and Great Britain. Germany, Finland and Estonia confirm to the research network that they have observed such activities. Without disclosing how they do this and what findings they have made.

Russia has apparently been operating a surveillance system in its own coastal waters for a long time to protect its own fleet, in particular its nuclear submarines. In the report, several experts express the view that Putin's navy also places similar listening posts in international waters.

The wreck of the "Estonia" is in a favorable location for this, but the media and military attention are likely to have reduced the attractiveness of the hideout.