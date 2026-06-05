ARCHIVE - A Ukrainian soldier after returning from captivity following a prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa Keystone

Russia and Ukraine have once again exchanged prisoners of war. Moscow has brought back 185 of its own soldiers and handed over an equal number of captured Ukrainians to Kiev in return.

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This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense according to the state news agency Tass. Moscow thanked the United Arab Emirates for arranging the exchange. The handover once again took place on the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the return of 185 Ukrainian soldiers. One civilian was also released, he wrote on Telegram. According to him, some of the returnees had been under Russian control since 2022.

Previous exchange round was on May 15

Russia and Ukraine repeatedly exchange prisoners of war with each other. It is the only area where the dialog between the two parties to the conflict is working more than four years after the start of the war ordered by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. The previous round took place on May 15, when the two warring parties handed over 205 captured soldiers to each other.

In an open letter to Putin on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi also suggested an exchange of all prisoners of war as a step on the way to peace. So far there has been no response from Moscow.