ARCHIVE - From a plateau in the port city, there is a clear view of a bay where ships are parked and the train station (r) can also be seen. There have been massive Ukrainian drone attacks in Sevastopol on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Photo: Ulf Mauder/dpa Keystone

Russia and Ukraine attacked each other again overnight with massive drone and missile strikes. Impacts were reported from several Russian regions as well as from the annexed Crimea. There were also casualties and damage in Ukraine following Russian attacks.

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During the night, Russia and Ukraine once again launched heavy attacks against each other using drones and missiles. According to official reports, two people were injured by a missile attack in the southern Russian port city of Taganrog on the Sea of Azov. They were admitted to hospital, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova announced on Telegram. According to the independent internet portal "Astra", an aircraft repair plant was hit in the attack. Impacts were also reported in Tuapse, Voronezh and Crimea.

In Tuapse on the Black Sea, the local refinery is once again said to have been the target of the attacks. The extent of the damage is still unclear. According to official reports, drone debris also caused a fire in the port area. According to media reports, a military airfield was hit in Voronezh.

In Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia since 2014, there were strikes in the capital Simferopol and the naval port of Sevastopol. The port city was attacked with drones and cruise missiles, according to the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvoshaev. He reported damage to the branch of the Russian Central Bank and a residential building. No people were injured. Media reports of an impact on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet have not yet been officially confirmed.

Russian attacks leave six injured

On the other side, six people were injured by Russian attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk, including a minor. The Russian military used drones, artillery and guided glide bombs in the attacks, wrote military governor Olexander Hansha.

Impacts were also reported in the Chernihiv region north of Kiev. One company in the city was damaged, but there were no casualties, according to the head of the local military administration, Dmytro Bryschynskyj.