Two cargo ships have been attacked off the coast of Ukraine. The freighter “Emil,” owned by a German shipping company, caught fire and appears to have lost maneuverability. One crew member was killed on a second ship.

Here's what it's all about The freighter "Emil" was apparently struck several times by Russian drones off the coast of Odessa.

The 11-member crew was evacuated; according to current reports, no one was injured.

A crew member died in another attack on the grain freighter "Mera Queen." Summary created with

A cargo ship owned by a German shipping company was struck by Russian drones off the Ukrainian coast. According to information from *Bild*, the *Emil* was attacked several times about 21 nautical miles off Odessa.

According to the report, a fire broke out on the ship. Several technical systems failed, and the freighter was reportedly unable to maneuver at times. The eleven crew members were evacuated. According to the report, there were no Germans among them, and apparently no one was injured.

The "Emil" flies the Liberian flag but is owned by the Hamburg-based shipping company Johann M. K. Blumenthal. According to the "Bild," another attack is said to have taken place during the evacuation. These details have not yet been independently confirmed.

Russia Confirms Attacks

The “Mera Queen” was hit even harder. According to Ukrainian sources, the grain freighter, sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was loaded with wheat. One crew member was killed, and three others were injured. The ship’s hull was damaged, according to Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odessa region.

Russia confirmed attacks on two ships south and east of Odessa but did not name them. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow claims that the freighters were being used to transport military goods. It did not provide any evidence to support this claim; the information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine, on the other hand, accuses Russia of deliberately targeting civilian ships and their export routes in the Black Sea. The ports around Odessa are of great importance for Ukrainian grain exports. Kiper therefore also warned of consequences for global food security.