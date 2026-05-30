Russian authorities have reported deaths and damage following Ukrainian drone attacks. According to the regional crisis management team, three men were killed in the border region of Belgorod. They were killed in two attacks in the village of Oktyabrsky, just a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

In Armavir in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, a fire broke out on the site of an oil storage facility, according to the authorities. There were no casualties. The oil storage facility has already been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks in the past. According to Governor Yuri Slyussar, a tanker, a fuel tank and an administrative building caught fire on the site of the port of Taganrog in the Rostov region, which is also located in the south of Russia. Two people were injured.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in the morning that 127 Ukrainian drones had been shot down during the night over Russian territory and the annexed Crimean peninsula. The information cannot be independently verified. The ministry traditionally does not provide any information on damage.

Ukraine confirms attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attack on Armavir. Ukraine is bringing the war back to where it came from, Selensky wrote on Telegram and thanked soldiers for their marksmanship.

The General Staff in Kiev also confirmed attacks on Taganrog, among others. Among other things, an oil terminal was hit and a fuel tank there was damaged. The terminal was being used in the interests of the Russian military, the statement said.

Kiev: Russia attacked with almost 300 missiles

The Ukrainian air force in turn announced that Russia had attacked with one missile, six cruise missiles and 290 drones during the night. Of these, 284 missiles were repelled. There were nine strikes at seven locations. Debris fell in ten locations.

According to regional governor Ivan Fedorov, one person was killed by a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhia. Two others were injured. Authorities also reported three people injured after a Russian attack in Kherson.

Russia has been waging a destructive war of aggression against Ukraine for more than four years. As part of its defensive campaign, Ukraine is relying on counter-attacks in the Russian hinterland and has been systematically targeting the oil industry, which is important for Moscow's war financing, for months. The number of victims and the extent of the damage are disproportionate to the devastating consequences of the war caused by Russian attacks in Ukraine.