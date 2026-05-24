According to its own statements, Russia has once again deployed the new Oreshnik medium-range missile in Ukraine, which is particularly feared for its destructive power. It was a response to the "terrorist attacks" by Ukraine on civilian objects in Russia, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow told Interfax. According to Ukrainian sources, the missile hit the large town of Bila Zerkwa in the Kiev region.

The Oreshnik missile, which is also stationed in Belarus by Moscow, can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. Its extremely high speed of up to 12,000 kilometers per hour and its range of up to 5,000 kilometers make it a potential threat to the entire European continent.

Selenskyj criticizes Oreshnik deployment as "irresponsible"

"This is really irresponsible. It is important that this does not remain without consequences for Russia," said Selenskyj. He did not provide any information on the damage in Bila Zerkwa. It was therefore the third use of the weapon in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine - once without warheads in Dnipro in south-eastern Ukraine and most recently in western Ukraine in January. Selensky had already warned of a new attack with an Oreshnik missile the previous evening, citing information from Western intelligence services.

Previously, the Ukrainian air defense had spoken of a combined attack with 600 drones, 90 rockets and cruise missiles. Oreshnik was not initially included in the list of ballistic missiles.

"Unfortunately, not all ballistic missiles could be shot down. Most of the hits were in Kiev, and Kiev was the main target of this Russian attack," said Selensky. "Three Russian missiles hit a water supply plant, a market was burned down, dozens of residential buildings and several normal schools were damaged."

Zelensky reacts with malice to Putin's appearance

Zelensky accused Putin of destroying residential buildings with his missiles - and of "not even being able to pronounce the word "hurray" correctly". The Russian president "slurs his words", said Zelenskyi, referring to an appearance by Putin on Friday in the Kremlin in front of graduates of the "Time of Heroes" training program. A video, which was also distributed by state media, shows Putin shouting a triple "hurrah" at the end as a sign of his certainty of victory in the war - it sounds unusually weak by his standards.

Selensky said that everything had to be done to create peace and protect the people. This would also require decisions by the USA, Europe and other allies so that the old Kremlin leader - Zelensky called him an old Oreshnik - would learn to pronounce the word "peace".