Both Russia and Ukraine are relying on AI drones. They are still only available in small numbers. The picture shows a conventional Vampire drone from Ukrainian production. Bild: KEYSTONE

Drones are omnipresent in the war in Ukraine. AI control opens up new possibilities. Recently, Ukrainian soldiers seized a Russian drone that was probably controlled by AI.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you First Russian AI drones are in use in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers have examined a crashed drone.

The technology found indicates an independent target search.

AI drones can fly independently of a pilot controlling them. Show more

Drones are hugely important in the war in Ukraine, especially for Ukraine, which can send far fewer soldiers to the front than Russia. But the aggressor in this war is also relying heavily on drones to hit targets in Ukraine. Quite a few claim that the technology could be decisive for the outcome of the war.

A weak point of conventional, remote-controlled drones is their susceptibility to radio jamming. These can make it impossible for the pilot to control the aircraft - and, if it is an attack drone, to deliver the bomb to the target. This is why the Russians and Ukrainians operate with kilometers of data cables to control the aircraft.

Another possibility that both sides are working on is drones that do not need to be controlled by a pilot at all, but find their target themselves thanks to AI-assisted control.

Russia uses its own AI drone

Russia appears to be ahead in this field. A drone that crashed in Ukrainian-controlled territory at the beginning of May contained components that indicate AI control, as reported by Der Spiegel.

The flying object appears to have used a high-resolution camera and a laser range finder for orientation, the report continues. The information would be forwarded to an AI module. It is not yet clear whether the drone can actually fly autonomously. It is powered by a battery and should be able to cover a distance of around 80 kilometers.

According to the report, only a few of these aircraft have been deployed in the Ukraine war so far. It is unclear whether Russia will mass-produce them in the future. This is not least because they are probably dependent on Western components, which they cannot purchase through official channels.

Race for AI drones underway

What is certain, however, is that the country that invaded Ukraine in February 2020 in violation of international law wants to increasingly rely on AI technology in the future. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Beloussov declared in October last year that appropriately equipped drones would play a key role on the battlefields in Ukraine. He called for increased training of Russian soldiers in the use of the aircraft.

However, Ukraine has also been working on pilot-independent aircraft for a long time. The country is also being supported in its fight against aggressor Russia by friendly countries with the delivery of AI drones. As the German newspaper Bild reported in February, Germany wants to deliver 6,000 state-of-the-art flying objects to Ukraine this year. The combat drones from the German software company Helsing are controlled by artificial intelligence and are supposed to be immune to Russian electronic warfare and jammers.