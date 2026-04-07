The longer the closure of the Strait of Hormuz lasts, the more Russia benefits from rising prices. The German-Russian Chamber of Foreign Trade has calculated what this means.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you "Russia is therefore the big winner of the new war in the Middle East," says the head of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce Abroad.

Russia is currently making 9.22 billion francs more profit per month from the sale of raw materials.

"At the current price level, Moscow can generate around 50 billion dollars in additional income per year from oil and gas alone," he continues. Show more

According to calculations by the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce Abroad, Russia is generating billions in additional revenue from its commodity exports as a result of the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Russia's profits from the export of oil, gas and fertilizer amount to more than ten billion euros (9.22 billion Swiss francs) per month, the chamber said. "Russia is therefore the big winner of the new war in the Middle East," Matthias Schepp, Chairman of the Chamber, told the German Press Agency.

Russia is benefiting from the increased prices for raw materials on the global market because it is using other export routes. All of this could "bring Russia an unexpected windfall of historic proportions", as Schepp says in Moscow.

With a sustained oil price of around 100 US dollars alone, Russia can therefore expect a plus of 71.8 billion US dollars (56.3 billion Swiss francs) per year compared to the budget plan.

50 billion additional revenue per year

The price of Brent crude oil for delivery in June rose to more than USD 111 per barrel (159 liters) at the start of the week. That is almost 40 dollars more than before the war began.

The Russian budget is largely dependent on the sale of oil and gas and is currently based on 59 dollars per barrel. Before the Iran war, it showed a deficit due to an oil price below the planned value. "At the current price level, Moscow can generate around 50 billion dollars in additional revenue per year from oil and gas alone," the chamber added.

@maxseddon.bsky.social "NEW: #Ukraine's drone attacks are hampering #Russia’s ability to benefit from the Iran-related spike in #oil prices. The strikes have cost Russia about $970mn in revenues and burnt $200mn worth of oil at Primorsk alone." with Nastya Stognei, @christopherjm.ft.com



[image or embed] — Laura Phillips (@lauraphillips.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 15:38

Russia, which is also hoping for an end to Western sanctions, is also using the revenue from the sale of raw materials to finance its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Some in Moscow are already hoping for an oil price of 200 US dollars per barrel; according to the chamber, this would bring in 350.4 billion US dollars (280 billion Swiss francs), 247 billion dollars (197.4 billion Swiss francs) more than planned in the budget.

Fertilizer also brings billions

The Chamber has also calculated what the price increase means for Germany. At a price of 100 US dollars per barrel, the German oil import bill alone could rise to more than 60 billion euros (55 billion Swiss francs).

"Together with the additional gas costs, German industry is threatened with a cost shock that would destroy the hoped-for economic recovery in 2026," says the Chamber's energy expert, Thomas Baier.

ZELENSKYY: Russia is trying to profit from the oil crisis driven by the situation in Iran, but Ukrainian drones are limiting its ability to do so.



«Only major financial losses will force Russia to consider an exit strategy from this war. Right now, oil markets and global markets… pic.twitter.com/6EFEjr7Sb1 — Kateryna Lisunova (@KaterynaLis) April 6, 2026

In a medium scenario, Russia could generate up to 8.9 billion euros (8.2 billion Swiss francs) in additional revenue from fertilizer. In contrast, German farms could face additional costs per hectare of farmland of between 36 and 145 euros per year, the chamber added.

With 750 members, the Chamber of Commerce Abroad is the largest foreign business association in Russia, according to its own information.