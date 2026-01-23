The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accuses Telegram founder Pavel Durov of supporting terrorism. Moscow plans to issue an international arrest warrant for the entrepreneur. Durov responds with a provocative gesture.

Here's what it's all about Russia accuses Telegram founder Pavel Durov of supporting terrorist activities. D

The FSB claims that Telegram does not shut down such chats and bots.

Durow rejects the allegations and calls them an attack on privacy and freedom of speech. Summary created with

Russia is taking legal action against Pavel Durov, the founder of the messaging service Telegram. Moscow accuses him of supporting terrorism. The Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that an international arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Durov, who was born in Russia, left his homeland years ago. The FSB alleged that Telegram refuses to shut down chats and bots that are being used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and terrorist organizations to recruit personnel in Russia for acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks.

Ukrainian Services Allegedly Use a Dating Bot

As a recent example, the intelligence agency cited a popular dating chatbot for young people. According to the agency, Ukrainian intelligence services used this bot to lure 46 young Russians between the ages of 12 and 22 into committing crimes that the FSB classified as terrorist attacks.

Durov responded by posting a photo of himself giving the middle finger on the X platform. Back in February, when news of the investigation first broke, he had written: “Every day, the authorities come up with new excuses to restrict Russians’ access to Telegram because they want to curtail the right to privacy and free speech.”

Moscow Restricts Internet Freedom

According to industry sources, the messaging service Telegram has more than one billion users worldwide. Moscow has drastically tightened internet censorship since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Phone calls via Telegram have long been blocked, and most recently, the messaging service has been throttled. However, even official agencies continue to use Telegram despite the ban. According to reports from Kyiv, Russia is also recruiting Ukrainians to carry out acts of sabotage, primarily via Telegram.

Other countries also accuse Telegram of allowing extremists or criminals to use its encrypted communication services. Durov was arrested in France in 2024 because his messaging app failed to prevent such misuse. The Russian was released on bail, and the case is ongoing.