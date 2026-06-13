According to Russian authorities, Ukraine has attacked a maritime terminal in southern Russia. Falling drone debris killed one person and injured three others in the Temryuk district, wrote Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, on Telegram. A fire broke out. He did not specify an exact location. There was also one fatality in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks.

ARCHIVE – A Ukrainian soldier from the Defense Intelligence Service prepares to launch the An-196 Ljutyj long-range drone at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa (Archive photo)

NASA’s fire information system showed two fires on the Taman Peninsula. There, on the outskirts of the settlement of Volna, lies a large transshipment terminal for oil and petroleum products, which are then shipped across the Black Sea.

Ukraine confirms attacks

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) confirmed an attack on a gas and oil terminal in the Krasnodar region. According to a statement, drones struck five tanks containing petroleum products, among other targets. The SBU justified the attack by stating that the oil and gas industry is a key source of revenue for Moscow’s continued war effort.

The General Staff in Kyiv also reported striking an oil processing and production facility in the Volgograd region. Authorities there reported a fire caused by falling drone debris on the grounds of industrial infrastructure in the Kotovo district.

Russia has been waging a destructive war of aggression against Ukraine for more than four years. In its counterattacks, Ukraine is increasingly targeting the Russian oil industry. Kyiv aims to disrupt fuel supplies to Moscow’s troops and reduce the oil revenues that are crucial to Russia’s war financing. Russian occupation authorities recently restricted gasoline distribution, and the government in Moscow imposed an export ban on kerosene from Russia.

Civilian casualties following Russian attacks in Ukraine

Russian attacks in Ukraine have once again had severe consequences for civilians. In Zaporizhzhia in the southeast of the country, one person was killed in a Russian attack on infrastructure, military governor Ivan Fedorov reported. According to military governor Olexander Hanscha, nine people were injured in several attacks involving drones and glide bombs in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Multi-story apartment buildings, single-family homes, and cars were damaged, and a fire broke out at a market.