Europe expects a reaction from Washington following the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, but Donald Trump remains strangely passive. Can the US President still achieve anything in the war in Ukraine? There are signs that he can - but also some that he can't.

Donald Trump says the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been an "accident".

These three arguments rule that out.

Trump is taking a wrong turn in his dealings with Russia and Ukraine: what is he trying to achieve?

The optimistic interpretation: Trump is playing poker to bring Putin to his knees economically and is highlighting a grievance with the Europeans regarding Russia's energy exports.

The pessimistic interpretation: Trump is unwilling to draw consequences with regard to Putin. Russian propaganda knows that the Polish drones will have no consequences.

TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov believes he is in the same fight as Donald Trump because of Trump's reaction - and because of the murder of Charlie Kirk. Show more

Donald Trump initially reacted to the massive violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones with a cryptic post on his Truth Social platform: "Here we go" - but what exactly?

Yesterday afternoon, the 79-year-old was asked about the issue again outside the White House: "It could have been an accident," Trump now says about the incident. "But still, I'm not happy about anything that has to do with this whole situation. Hopefully it will end soon."

Trump on russian drones in Poland: "It could have been a mistake. But regardless, I'm not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation"



The response in Poland is unusually blunt. Warsaw is one of Washington's closest allies in Europe. However, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister refrains from diplomacy: "No, it wasn't an accident," writes Radoslaw Sikorski on X.

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski responded to Trump: "No, it was not a mistake"

There are also no arguments for Trump's thesis. Russia has clearly used its drones to probe into NATO territory, as the past few days have shown. The debris found in Poland shows that some of the drones were specially equipped with additional tanks and programmed to fly over NATO bases.

Polish SIM card "by mistake"?

As if that wasn't proof enough, the Ukrainian "Defense Express" reports that 4G modems have been discovered in Russian drones that contain SIM cards from Polish mobile phone providers. These enable Vladimir Putin's aircraft to navigate on foreign territory. SIM cards from Lithuania have also been found.

Trump will know all of this - and still decides to speak of an "oversight".

On the one hand, the New Yorker has been saying for over a year that he could end the war in no time at all - as can be seen in the videos above and below from March 24 and July 8. Killing on the front line weighs on him: Trump plays the angel of peace and nonchalantly squints at the Nobel Prize.

On the other hand, his words are not followed by action. Ultimatums pass, deadlines pass, and while Russia doesn't have to pay any tariffs, India - not China - is hit with a 25 percent hammer because New Delhi buys oil from sanctioned Russia.

The optimistic view

And now this reticence regarding Putin's drone operation in Poland. The outward effect is fatal. Skeptics will ask: Would a Donald Trump really defend the European NATO partner countries if the worst came to the worst?

What does Trump want? His Ukraine course can be interpreted optimistically or pessimistically.

Those who take the view of the US president and Ukraine can point to smaller details and larger contexts: Washington is currently supplying Kiev with 3350 air-to-ground missiles. Furthermore, the recently approved Pentagon budget explicitly earmarks 400 million dollars for Ukraine

At the strategic level, the White House is reportedly trying to get the EU to impose secondary sanctions on the importers of Putin's oil and gas - the USA would then follow suit. This could put an economic stop to Russia and end the war.

Which Trump is right about

Trump is presenting the Europeans with a problem, and rightly so: in 2024, Brussels supported Kiev with around 17.5 billion francs. However, Moscow received more from the EU countries in the third year of the war: According to the Finnish think tank Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, they bought oil and gas in Russia for around 20.5 billion francs.

Russia's revenue from the export of oil, gas and coal between February 2021 and February 2025: profits fell by only 6 percent in the third year of the war. CREA

Putin's total income from energy exports amounted to around 226 billion francs. The largest customer is China with around 73 billion francs, followed by India and Turkey with 46 billion and around 32 billion francs respectively. This trio of countries thus provides Russia with almost three quarters of its energy revenues.

The fact that the EU gives the Kremlin more money than Kiev is paradoxical. The situation of the Russian war economy appears to be volatile. If the West continues to turn off the money tap, Putin might finally be persuaded to make concessions or fall. Does Trump have a plan after all?

The pessimistic view

Pessimists will argue against this. In the US, a bipartisan bill has long been in the drawer that effectively asks the president to impose such secondary sanctions. But as long as Trump does not give the green light, it will remain there.

Sanctions against Russian energy exports seem to interest the president above all when they can be used as a bilateral instrument, as in the case of India. Putin, on the other hand, has the red carpet laid out for Trump when he meets him in Alaska.

Trump's cozying up to Putin is so striking that various conspiratorial theories have emerged to explain the phenomenon. The key question: what does Putin have on Trump that makes him react so tamely? Sometimes he is a KGB agent, sometimes a friend of golden shower games: The supposed answers are as bizarre as the matter itself.

Nato will achieve "absolutely nothing"

And what does Russia itself say about the sanctions, drones and Trump? When US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brings secondary sanctions into play, TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov calls him a "pederast": "We'll just attack with our nuclear weapons and that's it," he threatens.

Soon afterwards, Olga Skabeyeva is pleased to note in her "60 Minut" program that Trump apparently thinks differently than his finance minister. The lack of reaction to the drone drama in Poland does not escape the 40-year-old presenter either.

What's more, in an interview in the USA, Trump's Vice President JD Vance talks about deals that could be made with Moscow after the war - after the air raid in Poland, no less. Meanwhile, Russian MP Aleksei Zhuravlyov mocked the "squealing" Europeans and knew that the NATO consultations would achieve "absolutely nothing".

"To all healthy, traditional, conservative forces in the world"

Vladimir Solovyov echoes this sentiment: "The story, with all the hysteria it has caused, now looks quite laughable," he says in his program "Vollkontakt" about the Polish drones. The reason: the assassination attempt on Trump's confidante Charlie Kirk in the USA.

Vladimir Solovyov plays a clip to raise money to equip soldiers. The video is not embedded, but only linked because it also shows the killing of Charlie Kirk. YouTube/Russia Media Monitor

He was very anti-Ukrainian and spoke out in favour of normalizing relations with Russia, the Order of Honour recipient explains to his audience: "He considered Selenskyj." This was "no coincidence": all attacks on Trump and his people had to do with Ukraine.

"This is a religious war," says the 61-year-old. "It is taking place on the territory of Ukraine." Under Biden, Washington would have switched to the wrong side: "Now America must come over to the side of the good guys and join us in destroying the universal evil that has taken root in the USA itself and is flourishing freely in Europe."

An AI scene with Ursula von der Leyen, who, on behalf of Europe, saves the "Nazi regime" in Kiev from dying. YouTube/Russia Media Monitor

Including - of course - Ukraine: "That is why we are turning to all healthy, traditional, conservative forces in the world: if you want to defeat global evil, you must stand shoulder to shoulder with us."

The fact that Donald Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland invites a Vladimir Solovyov to call for alliance is not a good sign for Nato.