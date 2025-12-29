This is what the theater in Mariupol looks like today. Screenshot X

Three and a half years after the devastating siege, Russia has reopened the destroyed theater in Mariupol - a prestige project to celebrate the reconstruction but also to whitewash the memory of war crimes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia has renovated Mariupol's theater, which was destroyed in the war, and reopened it with a gala.

Officials from the pro-Russian administration praised the reconstruction as a restoration of the historical appearance and a sign of modern facilities.

While Russia is using the reconstruction for propaganda purposes, human rights organizations are remembering the thousands of dead and the destruction of Mariupol during the siege in 2022. Show more

The bombed-out building became a symbol of the Russian siege of Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine. Russia has now extensively renovated and reopened the port city's theater.

A gala with artists from Mariupol and the Russian city of St. Petersburg was held on Sunday for the inauguration, which was broadcast on Russian television. Among other things, the renovated marble staircase and an impressive 2.5-ton crystal chandelier in the auditorium were on display.

🎭 Mariupol's Russian Drama Theater, destroyed in 2022 has been rebuilt and reopened!



Vladimir Mashkov: "This is our statement to the world — Russian culture cannot be killed."



A powerful symbol of resilience and revival. ✨#Mariupol #Theater #Culture #Russia #Rebirth pic.twitter.com/v2bO86Fc24 — RussianMissionCoE (@CoE_Russia) December 29, 2025

"The Mariupol Drama Theater has reopened its doors to spectators," explained Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian administration of the Donetsk region, to which Mariupol belongs, on the online service Telegram. The three-year renovation work had restored the "historical image" of the theater with its facade adorned with sculptures and also equipped it with "modern equipment of the highest standard".

The Russian army invaded the Black Sea city of Mariupol in the first months of its attack on Ukraine in 2022. Their brutal siege lasted almost three months and led to the deaths of thousands of people. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch speaks of around 8,000 casualties, while the city administration in exile even estimates 22,000 deaths.

Russian bombs on the theater

According to Amnesty International, at least twelve people were killed in the bombing of the theater. The Ukrainian authorities accuse Russia of bombing the building even though it was known that many people, including children, had sought shelter there.

Around 300,000 of the former 540,000 inhabitants fled Mariupol as a result of the Russian attacks. According to UN figures, 90 percent of the buildings in the city were destroyed or damaged during the siege. In the meantime, the Russian authorities are endeavoring to transform Mariupol into a symbol of prosperity in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories through reconstruction measures.

The russians have opened ticket sales for the Mariupol Drama Theater — the same place they bombed in 2022 while hundreds of people were sheltering inside.



The first performance is scheduled for Dec 25. On the bones of innocent Ukrainians, they plan to stage a "fairy comedy"… pic.twitter.com/GBPMtre1YX — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) December 19, 2025

Russia's St. Petersburg, the hometown of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, is participating in the renovation by sending architects and construction workers to Mariupol, among other things, according to St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov. He was one of the 500 guests at the opening gala and described the reconstruction of the theater as a "matter of honor".

Russia annexed the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia in September 2022. However, it does not fully control the regions.