The close military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatens Europe and the USA, says Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. Thanks to Putin, Kim Jong-un has access to the latest nuclear weapons technology.

"Thanks to Russian help, North Korea is now able to hit US cities with nuclear weapons," writes an X user who describes himself as an American living in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

This finding seems far-fetched. After all, North Korea has sent several thousand soldiers to Russia and no intercontinental missiles equipped with nuclear warheads.

However, the US Institute for the Study of War ISW believes it is likely that North Korea is using the partnership to further develop its nuclear weapons program.

Rutte: Russia, North Korea and China also threaten the USA

At the summit of the European Political Community, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte went one step further. He began by emphasizing that Russia's cooperation with North Korea and China was not only a threat to Europe, but also to the USA. "Russia supplies North Korea with the latest technology in return for the aid it receives."

Mark Rutte is a staunch advocate of military support for Ukraine and a tough stance towards Russia. The statement he made to a journalist is obviously also directed at the Trump administration.

Trump himself has repeatedly emphasized that no US interests are at stake in Russia's war against Ukraine. Rutte obviously sees things differently.

ISW: Putin-Kim alliance destabilizes Asia-Pacific region

Russia, China and North Korea are not only threatening the European NATO states, but also the entire Indo-Pacific region and the US and Canadian mainland, said Rutte, adding that he is looking forward to discussing with Donald Trump how the NATO states can work together to counter this threat.

In the Pacific region, Rutte's statements coincide with the analysis of the ISW. This sees instability on the Korean peninsula and in the entire Asia-Pacific region as a result of the military partnership between Russia and North Korea.

However, this is primarily because Moscow, as Pyongyang's new close ally, is reducing Beijing's influence. According to most observers, it has always been the Chinese government that has been able to exert a moderating influence on North Korea. By no longer depending solely on China, Pyongyang is gaining freedom of movement, according to ISW analysts.