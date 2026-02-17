Russian warships are moored in Sevastopol, the port of the Black Sea Fleet, in Crimea, Ukraine. Bild: sda

Russia is threatening the West with the deployment of warships to protect its merchant fleet. Moscow expects even more attempts to detain Russian oil tankers and other merchant ships in the future.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the wake of Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU has also imposed sanctions on ships in the Russian shadow fleet.

The USA and France have detained or inspected tankers.

Russia now wants to protect its merchant fleet with its own warships. Show more

Russia is threatening the West with the deployment of warships to protect its merchant fleet. Nikolai Patrushev, the Kremlin official responsible for shipping, spoke in the Moscow newspaper "Argumenty i Fakty" of "pirate-like attacks" by Western states on his country's maritime trade.

Moscow expects even more attempts to detain Russian oil tankers and other merchant ships in the future. "We believe that, as always, the navy is the best guarantee for the safety of shipping," said Patrushev. Russia must be able to continue shipping its oil, grain and fertilizer in order to keep the economy running.

In the wake of Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU has also imposed sanctions on ships in the Russian shadow fleet. For example, Russia's oil sales, which are important for financing the war of aggression against Ukraine, are to be stopped. Sanctions also apply to other areas of Russian shipping.

Patrushev said: "The pirate-like nature of the attacks on Russian maritime trade indicates that Western adversaries have decided to strike a blow against one of the most important sectors of the Russian economy - foreign trade - and want to paralyze it."

He added: "If we do not offer them resolute resistance, the British, French and even the Balts will soon be so brazen that they will try to completely block our country's access to the seas, at least in the Atlantic basin." He warned against the sea blockades. His conclusion: "We need more ships for long-distance shipping at sea and in the ocean that can operate autonomously for long periods of time at a considerable distance from their bases."

Warning of sea blockades

The detention of the Russian-flagged oil tanker "The Marinera" recently caused a stir. The US military seized the tanker in the North Atlantic in January due to "violations of US sanctions". Russia sharply criticized the US action.

France also stopped and inspected an oil tanker coming from Russia in the Mediterranean at the end of January. The ship was suspected of sailing under a false flag and was subject to international sanctions, President Emmanuel Macron announced.