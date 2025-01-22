Compared to his first term in office, Donald Trump has a much better hand in poker with Vladimir Putin in 2025: the new US president is threatening to damage the Kremlin leader economically and politically.

When Vladimir Putin thinks about Donald Trump these days, he is probably a little unsure. How will the relationship with the new US president develop? One thing is certain: it will be different from the New Yorker's first term in office. The head of the Kremlin is in a much worse position than he was eight years ago.

There are several reasons for this. First of all, Trump is much better prepared than he was in 2017. And the American has the power to cut off the Russians' money supply: If Washington increases oil production, prices will fall - and Moscow will lose the lubricant that prevents the Russian war economy from collapsing.

A picture from other times: When Donald Trump (left) meets with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in July 2018, the rouble is still rolling in Russia. KEYSTONE

And then, of course, there is the influence that Trump can exert on the war in Ukraine itself. "He should make a deal," Trump tells reporters in the White House, referring to Putin. "I think he'll destroy Russia if he doesn't make a deal."

Trump on Ukraine: “Zelensky wants to make a deal. I don’t know if Putin does. He might not. I think he should make a deal because he’s destroying Russia. Russia is going to be in big trouble, look at their economy, look at Russian inflation.”



Maybe somebody can inform Tucker… pic.twitter.com/vPYhPYw5Pm — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) January 21, 2025

The 78-year-old knows that the Kremlin is in an economic predicament: "Russia will be in big trouble. Look at their economy. Look at their inflation." Personally, he has got on "great" with Putin. "I hope he wants to make a deal." He would meet with his counterpart "very soon".

Putin "did not respect Biden"

Incidentally, if Trump had been in office, the war would not have broken out in 2022 - at least according to the US President himself. "Russia would never have invaded Ukraine," the Associated Press news agency quotes him as saying. "I had a very good understanding with Putin. That would never have happened. He didn't respect Biden. Quite simply. He doesn't respect people. He is smart. He understands that. He didn't respect Biden."

When asked whether he would impose sanctions if Putin was not prepared to negotiate, Trump replied: "Sounds likely." Selenskyj would like to have peace, Trump said. "But it takes two to tango."

Russia, which sees itself militarily on the road to victory, only wants to accept a de facto subjugation of its neighboring country. Selensky hopes that the new US president will help to bring the Russian war of aggression to a just end. The Ukrainian emphasizes that a sustainable end is more important than a quick end.

"This little thing called the ocean"

In Trump's view, China could also play an important role in settling the bloody conflict. However, he criticizes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not yet done much in this regard. "He has a lot of power - just like we have a lot of power." He told Xi: "You should sort this out."

"You should handle this": Is Trump getting China's leader Xi Jinping to put pressure on Moscow? Here, the two politicians meet in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019. KEYSTONE

Trump once again criticized the USA for being disproportionately financially responsible for the conflict and called for greater support from the European Union. He repeated his earlier call for NATO partner countries to significantly increase their defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). "It affects them more than us," Trump emphasized. "We have an ocean in between, don't we? This little thing called the ocean."

Reporter: “What can we expect from the NATO countries that spend the least (…), like Spain, below 5%?”



Trump: “Spain is very low. Are they a BRICS nation?”



Reporter: “What?”



Trump: “They are a BRICS nation. Spain. Do you know what a BRICS nation is?” pic.twitter.com/bad4CKH69O — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) January 21, 2025

The new US president also commented on the high number of war deaths. He claimed that the actual losses on both sides were known, but were not fully published: "Many more people have died than you are reporting," Trump told journalists at the White House. "I don't blame you, maybe it's our government that doesn't want to publish these numbers."

Melania nude pictures, fear and joy

Russian propaganda made a statement immediately after the US election in November when naked pictures of First Lady Melania were shown on national TV. The Kremlin has reacted cautiously to one of the new US president's most recent announcements: his interest in the Panama Canal.

Moscow emphasizes that it expects the "current international legal regime of this important waterway to be respected", writes the Russian state news agency "Tass". At the same time, "Politico" notes that Moscow and Beijing are moving closer together following the change of office in the White House.

🇨🇳🇷🇺 Chinese President Xi Jinping holds meeting with Russian President Putin.



The two leaders agreed to "build relations with the United States on a mutually beneficial, mutually respectful basis, if the Trump team really shows interest in this." pic.twitter.com/tAywcidwLL — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) January 21, 2025

"Xi and Putin want to deepen their ties because Trump's return triggers fear", headlines the portal, referring to official statements by the Kremlin that the Chinese president wants to "take the bilateral relationship to a new level" - also to ensure "justice and equality worldwide". However, he is open to good US relations.

And Russian state television? It is pleased that Trump did not mention Ukraine - and has frozen foreign aid for 90 days. Allegedly including Ukraine, but this is not true. Trump wants to negotiate peace with Putin alone, they say. However, the new president is now "quite cautious" on the subject.

If the Russian correspondent isn't mistaken.

