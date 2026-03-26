Aviation Youtuber Pavel Koshkin has been killed in an incident near Moscow. Instagram/koshkinpa

Near Moscow, a small aircraft was mistakenly identified as an enemy drone by Russian air defenses and shot down. Two people were killed.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian small aircraft was apparently mistakenly shot down by its own air defense near Moscow.

Two people died in the incident.

The reason is said to have been a mix-up with a Ukrainian drone. Show more

A mistake by Russian air defenses has apparently cost two people their lives. A small aircraft was mistaken for a Ukrainian drone near Moscow and shot down, as reported by the exile Russian online platform "Mediazona ", which is critical of the Kremlin.

According to the report, Russian aviation Youtuber Pavel Koshkin and his guest were killed last Friday. Their single-engine Alto NG aircraft was hit southeast of Moscow near Kolomna and crashed.

The crash site is close to a factory that produces Iskander missiles - weapons that Russia regularly uses in the war in Ukraine. The region is therefore on heightened alert due to Ukrainian drone attacks. According to the authorities, 27 drones were intercepted around Moscow that night. It is not known whether there is also a flight ban near the factory.

Authorities are keeping a low profile

According to the report, experts assume that the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile. Eyewitnesses reported an explosion and a cloud of smoke in the sky. The authorities officially confirmed the crash with two fatalities, but did not specify the cause.

According to "Mediazona", Koschkin was an experienced private pilot and ran a YouTube channel about light aircraft. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and a two-year-old child.

"No one has taken the military's stupidity into account"

Russian aviation blogger Igor Volkov, who lives in France, also attested to Koschkin in a Facebook post that he always flew with his transponder switched on and according to the flight plan. "But nobody took the stupidity of the military into account," writes Volkov. Soldiers simply pressed the button. Addressing Koshkin, he writes: "May you have an eternal flight..."

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, so-called "friendly fire" incidents have become more frequent. Again and again, friendly aircraft are mistakenly identified as enemy drones. According to research by the portal "The Insider", at least 17 Russian aircraft have been lost due to friendly fire since 2022.