According to official reports, Russian airstrikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine left at least one person dead and seven injured overnight. Due to Russian drones in the airspace, a warning was issued to the public this morning about the possibility of further strikes, as reported by the news site “The Kyiv Independent.” According to Military Governor Ivan Fedorov, civilian infrastructure was primarily damaged, and a multi-story apartment building went up in flames.

dpatopbilder – HANDOUT – In this photo provided by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration, a building is on fire following a Russian attack. Photo: Uncredited/Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

According to police, a man—the only fatality—was killed when one of dozens of Russian drones struck his car, the report stated. The airstrikes reportedly targeted a residential area; the local university and a shopping center are also said to have been damaged. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Airstrikes Are Intensifying—Casualty Numbers Are Rising

Zaporizhzhia is best known for its massive nuclear power plant, which Russian troops captured at the start of the war in the spring of 2022. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, with six reactors and a rated capacity of around 6,000 megawatts, was apparently not hit in the latest attack.

Ukraine has been defending itself for more than four years against Russia’s war of aggression, which its neighbor is now waging primarily with missiles and drones. Although Ukraine’s drone defense system is effective, Russian missiles continue to cause significant damage.

The intensity of the attacks and the destructive power of the weapons used by Russia have increased once again in recent weeks and months: According to the United Nations, May was the deadliest month of the war since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, with 274 fatalities and nearly 1,800 injuries.