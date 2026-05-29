A Russian drone has hit a high-rise building in the Romanian city of Galati near the border with Ukraine.

The impact caused a fire on the tenth floor of the apartment block, and two slightly injured people were treated on site, according to the interior ministry of the EU and NATO state.

The Ministry of Defense in Bucharest stated that Russia had again attacked civilian targets and infrastructure with drones near the Ukrainian border during the night. One of them had entered Romanian airspace and crashed over the high-rise building in Galati. Two F-16 air defense fighter jets took off from the Fetesti military base at 01:19, supported by a Romanian Air Force helicopter. The situation was said to be dynamic.

The Ministry of the Interior stated on Facebook that no further drones had initially been sighted. A team of investigators specializing in explosions made their way to the scene during the night. Galati is located on the Danube, and the borders with Moldova and Ukraine are only a few kilometers away.

Russian drone debris found several times in the border area

Russia repeatedly attacks neighboring Ukraine with numerous drones. There have also been individual cases of drones violating the airspace of NATO states. The Ukrainian Danube port of Reni near Galati is also repeatedly the target of Russian attacks.

In Romania, Russian drone debris has already been recovered several times in the border area. Just a month ago, a Russian drone crashed over Galati and, according to the authorities, hit the outbuilding of a residential building. No one was injured at the time.

As a NATO partner, the UK is supporting Romania's air defense with Typhoon fighter jets because of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's war of aggression for more than four years. Moscow attacks the neighboring country almost daily with drones and missiles.