A clearly marked United Nations vehicle has been hit by a Russian drone in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. No one was injured, but the attack has drawn criticism.

Nicole Agostini

On May 14, employees of OCHA, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, were delivering food and solar lamps in an off-road vehicle in the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

But on the way there, the vehicle, which is clearly marked as a UN car, is suddenly hit by a Russian drone. At the time of the attack, the head of the OCHA office in Ukraine and eight other employees were in the vehicle.

Volodymyr Selensky condemns incident

There were no injuries or fatalities. Everyone involved was evacuated in time. However, the vehicles were severely damaged. Many civilians live in Kherson, especially the elderly, who are in urgent need of help and are exposed to constant attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned the incident. He emphasized that the Russian forces must have known exactly which vehicle they were targeting due to the clear markings. The regional administration classified the attack as a serious breach of international law.

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