In southeastern Ukraine, a 73-year-old woman was killed by a remote-controlled Russian drone. Four other people were reportedly injured in the attack on a car near the village of Bilenke.

HANDOUT – This photo, provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, shows drones in the sky. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa (file photo) – ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

In southeastern Ukraine, a 73-year-old woman was killed by a Russian drone. Four other people were injured in the attack on a car near the village of Bilenke, according to a Telegram post by Ivan Fedorov, the military governor of the Zaporizhzhia region. All occupants were reportedly over 70 years old.

Bilenke is located not far from the west bank of the Dnipro River, which separates Ukrainian and Russian troops in this region. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years.