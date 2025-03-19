22:22

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the US negotiators in the talks with Russia against making inadmissible concessions regarding the occupied territories of Ukraine. "All territories belong to the unitary state of Ukraine," said the head of state at a media conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the port city of Odessa on the Black Sea.

Only the Ukrainian people decide on their national territory. "And you know that this is a red line for us - to recognize all temporarily occupied territories not as Ukrainian, but as Russian," said Selenskyj according to local media.

Parts of Ukraine may be occupied, but for President Zelenskyi their borders are legally non-negotiable. Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa

That is why the US representatives were talking about things beyond their competence, he said. This was probably referring above all to Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's special envoy. Witkoff had spoken with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg last week. Afterwards, he said that a peace agreement would also deal with "the so-called five territories".

Following the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014, Russia also declared the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia to be part of its territory in 2022. With the exception of Crimea, Russia does not fully control any of these territories. Moscow's foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin recently said that Kiev would have to relinquish these territories.

The Ukrainian leadership is no longer saying - as it did at the beginning of the war - that a military reconquest of the occupied territories is possible. However, a permanent legal renunciation is not on the table for Kiev.