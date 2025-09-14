There was another incident involving Russian drones on Saturday. sda

Poland, Romania and Nato are reacting with alarm: Russian drones are increasingly penetrating border regions - Kiev speaks of escalation, Warsaw of a targeted test.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Poland and Romania once again reported sightings of Russian drones near the border on Saturday.

NATO fighter jets took off, Poland spoke of a "preventive operation" and temporarily closed an airport.

Zelensky accused Moscow of deliberate escalation, while US Secretary of State Rubio described the action as "unacceptable".

Poland and other allies contradicted Trump's account of a possible oversight.

At the same time, Ukraine attacked oil facilities deep inside Russia, including a refinery in Bashkortostan 1,400 kilometers from the border - a sign of the expansion of its drone strategy. Show more

Following the shooting down of Russian drones in Poland, further incidents occurred there and in Romania on Saturday. Russia is suspected of having deliberately directed the drones used in the border regions during the war in Ukraine onto NATO territory or in its vicinity. According to the Polish army command, fighter jets took to the air in the afternoon due to the assumed danger of a Russian drone attack on regions in the vicinity of Ukraine. The ground-based air defense systems were put on high alert.

Romania's army also spotted a drone in the eastern Romanian region of Tulcea on the Danube Delta near the Ukrainian border on Saturday. Two F-16 fighter jets took off from the Fetesti airbase on an observation mission. According to information from the German Press Agency, NATO also alerted two German Eurofighters in Romania to protect the airspace there.

Selenskyj does not believe it was an accident

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Moscow of escalating the war in view of the latest incidents. The Russian military know exactly where their drones are flying and no subordinate commanders are acting on their own authority, Selensky wrote on Telegram. "This is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia." This approach requires preventive action by the West. "Don't wait for dozens of Shahed (drones) and ballistic missiles to finally make decisions," Selensky appealed to the Europeans.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described NATO's response as appropriate - and the intrusion of Russian drones into the airspace of neighboring countries as "unacceptable, regrettable and dangerous". The drones had undoubtedly been used deliberately. It must now be clarified whether they were also deliberately directed at Polish territory. "If that is the case, if the evidence leads us to that conclusion, then that would of course be a highly escalatory action," said Rubio. However, other explanations are also conceivable.

US President Donald Trump had previously said that the incident could have been a Russian mistake - an interpretation that was vehemently contradicted by other allies such as Poland. This is also considered unlikely in military circles. The Polish government spoke of a "military and political test not only for Poland, but for the whole of NATO". Following the airspace violations by Russia, the alliance launched a new military operation to protect its eastern flank.

Majority fear Russian attack on Nato state

According to a survey, a majority of Germans are worried about an attack by Russia on a NATO state such as Poland or Lithuania in the near future. According to the survey conducted by the Insa opinion research institute on behalf of "Bild am Sonntag", 62 percent of the 1,002 respondents fear such an attack. 28 percent do not, while 10 percent were undecided.

Tusk speaks of "preventive operation"

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on X: "Due to the threat of Russian drones operating over Ukraine near the Polish border, a preventive operation by the air forces, both Polish and allied, has begun." According to the PAP agency, the airport in Lublin in the south-east of the country was temporarily closed to civilian air traffic. After around two hours, the Polish army announced that the air force operation and the heightened state of alert had ended.

Such alerts have been issued more frequently in Poland and Romania since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. However, during a Russian air attack on Ukraine on Wednesday night, a large number of drones flew into Polish airspace and thus into NATO airspace, and the Polish Air Force and other NATO allies shot down some of the missiles for the first time. Since then, Poland has received increased support from NATO allies.

Drone in Romania disappears from radar

According to the Ministry of Defense in Bucharest, the drone did not fly over any populated areas in Romania on Saturday and posed no danger. The region is sparsely populated. Nevertheless, civil protection warned the population of the danger of objects falling from the air. The Romanian fighter jets had tracked the drone for around 20 kilometers to the Romanian Danube town of Chilia Veche, the ministry explained. The object then disappeared from the radar.

Since the beginning of the war, debris from Russian drones had fallen on Romanian territory in the Danube Delta several times, mostly after Russian attacks on the ports on the Ukrainian bank of the Danube, which were within sight of the site. Each time, Romania's authorities and NATO declared that there was no Russian intention behind this.

Ukraine attacks oil facilities deep inside Russia

Meanwhile, in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan on the Volga, a refinery belonging to the oil company Bashneft went up in flames following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the authorities. According to the head of the republic, Radi Khabirov, the plant was attacked by at least two drones, one of which crashed onto the company premises.

Drone attacks on Russian oil facilities are now an integral part of Ukraine's defense strategy. On the one hand, this is intended to disrupt the fuel supply of the military itself and, on the other, to deprive Russia of an important source of income to finance the war.

What is new is that the attacks are now also taking place during the day - deep in the Russian hinterland. Bashkortostan is around 1,400 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Another drone attack was later reported in the Perm region near the Ural Mountains. Here the distance is even more than 1,500 kilometers.