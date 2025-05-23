The Russian ex-soldier addresses his appeal on Telegram directly to President Vladimir Putin. Screenshot

In a video appeal, a deserted Russian veteran denounces corrupt machinations within the army. He speaks of furloughs for pay and of injured comrades being killed by their own superiors in order to get replacements more quickly.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video appeal by a Russian deserter on social media shows how the system of corruption in Putin's army works.

In it, the veteran specifically denounces his former superiors for enriching themselves at the expense of ordinary soldiers.

Western experts consider the authenticity of the video to be credible. Show more

"There is no one we can rely on anymore - only you." With this desperate appeal, a Russian ex-soldier addresses Putin directly in a video message on Telegram. In it, he denounces the Russian army leadership for corruption and heavily incriminates officers.

According to his own statements, the veteran last served in an assault battalion in the Donbas. In his video appeal, he accuses the commander of the eastern military district, Lieutenant General Andrey Ivanayev, and Lieutenant General Yuri Grekov of enriching themselves at the expense of ordinary soldiers.

The man, who has since deserted, explains how the corrupt system actually worked in his unit as follows: According to him, battalion commander Kurabek Abdulayevich Karaev is said to have confiscated relief supplies, drones and equipment donated by volunteers or relatives and passed them on to his own stores. The soldiers of the battalion were then forced to buy their equipment for frontline operations there. The commander shared the profits with the two generals.

Furloughs for money

Leave entitlements were also only granted in exchange for bribes. A leave certificate is said to have cost 300,000 roubles, the equivalent of around 3090 francs. Hard to believe: officers are even said to have ordered wounded comrades to be killed and their deaths reported so that new replacement soldiers could be called up more quickly.

1/ The huge reported scale of corruption in the Russian military wouldn't be possible without the active support and involvement of senior officers. An appeal to Putin from one Russian soldier highlights how even generals are likely to be profiting from the war in Ukraine. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N00uPPg96N — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) May 19, 2025

The ex-soldier's message was shared on Telegram and various other social media. And it is not the only one of its kind since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. All videos show how military superiors are using the war effort in Ukraine for personal enrichment at the expense of their subordinates.

It is worth noting that the war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law, is never questioned, let alone criticized by the top Kremlin leadership. Instead, an appeal is made to the "good tsar" to put an end to the abuses caused by corrupt subordinates, which are allegedly taking place behind Putin's back and without his knowledge.

Western experts consider the authenticity of the videos to be credible, although this can hardly be verified.