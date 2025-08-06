An Emergency Alert was issued this morning in Vilnius after an unidentified drone, likely Russian, crossed from Belarus and was seen over the city. Lithuanian police and armed forces are actively searching for it, and residents are urged to report any sightings or potential… pic.twitter.com/i9FvukohAc — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) July 28, 2025

A Russian drone carrying explosives is discovered on a military site in Lithuania. The incident causes political tensions - Vilnius calls for immediate NATO assistance.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian drone loaded with explosives has crashed on a military training ground in Lithuania.

It is the second incident of this kind in just a few weeks.

Lithuania is demanding additional air defense systems from NATO to protect the alliance. Show more

A Russian military drone carrying explosives has crashed on Lithuanian soil - in the middle of a military training area near Jonava, around 100 kilometers from the Belarusian border. According to the Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office, the wreckage was only discovered four days later, including a dangerous load of around two kilograms of explosives. This was defused on site.

According to Lithuanian media, the incident took place on Monday last week. The drone had apparently entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus - a serious incident for the NATO member state, which is now calling for support from the defense alliance.

Lithuania warns of escalation

Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys and Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė addressed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte directly. Their demand: immediate expansion of air defense, if necessary with new, experimental systems.

BREAKING:



It is now confirmed that a Russian suicide drone has struck Lithuanian territory.



The drone was filmed entering Ukrainian airspace earlier this week and how now been found. Lithuania is a NATO member state. pic.twitter.com/v9wWqkmjZp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 1, 2025

"These repeated incidents show how real the threat from Russia has become, even for NATO territory," explained Budrys. We cannot wait until the next incident has more serious consequences.

A Russian "Gerbera" drone had already been spotted in Lithuania on July 10. It had also flown in from Belarus on that occasion. The government sees a pattern behind these incidents and warns of a creeping spillover of the war in Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Romania has long since taken action - Lithuania wants to follow suit

According to initial assessments, the drone may have originally been intended for use in Ukraine, but went off course due to electronic interference. However, the risk remains real for Lithuania: "The security of the entire alliance is at stake here," said Budrys.

A look at Romania shows how serious the situation is. A law was passed there back in May that allows Russian drones to be shot down - even in peacetime, after identification and warning. Here, too, there have been several crashes caused by Russian drones, triggered by the war in Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether Lithuania will take similar legal action. One thing is clear: the Baltic states increasingly feel they are on the front line - and are calling for a clear signal from NATO.