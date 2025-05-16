A Su-35 jet suddenly appeared to provide cover. KEYSTONE

A tanker from the Russian shadow fleet ignores instructions from the Estonian navy in the Baltic Sea. Shortly afterwards, an Su-35 fighter jet appears - unannounced and without radio contact. For Estonia, it is clear that the incident was no accident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian oil tanker sails unchallenged through Estonian waters and ignores the authorities

A fighter jet breaks through Estonian airspace - apparently to protect the tanker

Estonia summons the Russian diplomat and warns of increasing escalation Show more

An explosive confrontation took place in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday evening. According to the Estonian government, a Russian tanker named Jaguar, known as part of the so-called shadow fleet, sailed through the Estonian economic zone - without responding to contact attempts.

According to Estonian authorities, the ship, which does not fly an official flag, is part of the network with which Moscow continues to export oil despite international sanctions.

When the Estonian navy attempted to inspect the ship, things escalated: a Su-35 from the Russian air force broke through Estonian airspace over the Juminda peninsula - without a transponder signal, without authorization and without radio contact with air traffic control. Tallinn assumes that the fighter plane was sent specifically to protect the Jaguar from possible capture.

"Russia poses a threat not only through its war in Ukraine, but also through targeted intimidation in international airspace," said Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Turkey.

The Jaguar continued on its course unchallenged and later left Estonian waters for Russia. Portuguese F-16 fighter jets, which secure the Baltic airspace as part of the NATO mission, took off for reconnaissance.

Increasing tensions in the Baltic Sea

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine , the Baltic Sea has increasingly become the scene of hybrid tensions. According to Western security services, Russia is increasingly relying on so-called shadow fleets - old tankers with unclear insurance status that sail under flags of convenience and are intended to circumvent sanctions. In addition to the economic component, this also harbors ecological risks: Many of these ships are technically outdated, unable to maneuver and barely insured in the event of an accident.

Estonia began checking the insurance documents of suspicious ships a year ago. The country is receiving support from NATO, which has recently increased its maritime presence in the region.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal warned of the increasing danger: the shadow fleet could not only be used for illegal oil transportation, but also for sabotaging underwater infrastructure. There had already been indications of this in 2024 - in one case, a Russian tanker is suspected of having deliberately damaged undersea cables.

No reaction from Russia

The fact that a Russian fighter jet has now appeared again is remarkable: since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, airspace violations by Russian jets over Estonia have become rare - apparently because the air force is heavily tied up in the war. All the more reason for Tallinn to see the current incident as a clear provocation.

Estonia reacted diplomatically: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy and lodged a formal protest. There has been no statement from the Russian side so far.