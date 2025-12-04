Russian General Vladimir Chirkin (pictured here in 2011) has criticized his country's strategy in the war against Ukraine in no uncertain terms. Bild: IMAGO/Depositphotos

Russia has "learned a serious, hard lesson" in the war in Ukraine: at least that's how Vladimir Chirkin sees it. With his open criticism, the Russian colonel general turns directly against the Kremlin - and risks a lot.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Chirkin was once commander-in-chief of the Russian land forces. In a TV interview, the colonel general sharply criticized Russia's actions in the Ukraine war.

They had "overestimated their own armed forces" and were not prepared for the war, says Chirkin.

Such criticism of the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin from the highest military circles is extremely rare. Observers now expect harsh sanctions to be imposed on Chirkin. Show more

Criticism of Russia is not welcome in the Kremlin. This applies to voices from abroad, but especially to any contradictions from within the country. Any publicly expressed doubts about President Vladimir Putin or the Russian strategy in the war of aggression against Ukraine are threatened with severe reprisals.

All the more astonishing are the statements that Vladimir Chirkin has now made. He once commanded the Russian land forces - and went out on a limb in an interview with the Russian news channel RBK.

"I have no intention of criticizing anyone, but in my opinion Russia was once again unprepared for war," said the colonel general according to the Kiev Independent and lashed out at the Kremlin leadership around Vladimir Putin: "We have traditionally underestimated the enemy and overestimated our own armed forces."

In his opinion, his country had "learned a serious, hard lesson" in the course of the war against the neighboring country.

"Bad mark" for the Russian secret service

Specifically, he blamed the military leadership for suffering from "Tbilisi syndrome". However, the idea that the war against Ukraine would be over as quickly as the five-day war with Georgia in 2008 had proved to be a fatal fallacy. "On February 24, everyone said the war would be over in three days. But unfortunately things turned out differently," commented Chirkin.

The once high-ranking military officer criticized that Russian intelligence had produced "unsatisfactory" results: "I would give our entire intelligence community a bad grade."

Retired Russian General Vladimir Chirkin leaves interviewer stunned, after a series of admissions, blaming Russia's intelligence community and admitting that his country was grossly unprepared for this war.



"We received a serious and brutal lesson. Our country’s leadership was… pic.twitter.com/gbdOLNqrLK — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) December 3, 2025

At the beginning of the war, the narrative spread in Russia that 70 percent of the Ukrainian population was "for us". This turned out to be a misconception: "It turned out to be the other way around: 30 percent for us and 70 percent against us."

Vladimir Chirkin also suggested that Russia had lost significantly more soldiers in the war than had been officially confirmed. The army "knows the actual number", said Chirkin, who also said that the whole truth had "not yet been told".

Other Putin opponents went into exile - or died

Such open and harsh criticism of Russia's political and military leadership is very rare. He had "never seen it at such a high level before", wondered Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazanskyi.

The consequences for Chirkin could be serious. Criticism of the war and the military leadership could result in up to 15 years in prison. What's more, Chirkin is no unknown quantity. In 2013, he lost his post for alleged bribery and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Other opponents of Putin and the Russian strategy have even paid for their criticism with their lives - from Alexei Navalny to Alexander Litvinienko. Other critical voices such as Garry Kasparov and Mikhail Khodorkovsky lead their fight against the Russian regime from exile.