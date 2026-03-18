A Russian tanker is drifting rudderless through the Mediterranean after a fire. With more than 700 tons of heavy fuel oil and diesel on board, concerns are growing in Malta and Italy about an environmental disaster.

Adrian Kammer

An unmaneuverable tanker has been drifting unmanned through the Mediterranean since 2 March and is causing growing nervousness in the surrounding countries. The Russian tanker "Arctic Metagaz" was on its way to Egypt and was severely damaged by fire. According to Russia, Ukraine attacked the ship.

Tanker shows clear list

The crew was evacuated. Contrary to initial reports, the ship has not sunk and is now drifting unmanned between Libya, Italy and Malta. There are over 700 tons of heavy oil and diesel on board and the tanker is clearly listing. If it sinks or explodes, an environmental disaster is imminent.

Malta and Italy are monitoring the ship around the clock and have set up an exclusion zone. Emergency services and tugboats are on standby, but intervention is considered risky, the costs would be high and the effort involved would be huge.

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