Here's what it's all about A viral video is said to show a Russian soldier losing control of a heavy machine gun.

The weapon was actually developed for use in the Mi-24 attack helicopter and was apparently mounted on a ground tripod.

The authenticity of the footage, as well as its location and time of recording, have not yet been independently verified. Summary created with

A video circulating on social media appears to show a Russian soldier who loses control of his weapon while firing a heavy machine gun.

According to the footage, the weapon is a four-barreled YakB-12.7 machine gun. It was originally developed for the movable nose turret of the Soviet Mi-24 attack helicopter. In the video, however, the weapon is mounted on a makeshift ground tripod.

Shortly after the trigger is pulled, the powerful recoil apparently knocks the weapon out of position. The machine gun swings around uncontrollably, while several soldiers take cover. One of them seems to narrowly avoid the swinging barrel.

The exact circumstances are unclear

The shooter is thrown backward by the recoil of the gun before he lets go of the grip and falls off the platform. Voices and laughter can be heard in the background.

It remains unclear where and when the scene took place. It is also unknown whether anyone was injured. An independent verification of the video's authenticity has not yet been possible.

According to analysts, the YakB-12.7 was actually designed for use aboard a helicopter. In that configuration, the enormous recoil forces are absorbed by the aircraft’s structure. In the case of an improvised ground-based installation, however, these forces must be absorbed entirely by the frame and the anchoring system. In this instance, that clearly went wrong.