A Russian airplane has caught fire at Antalya airport. Bild: X, Screenshot Airway Buzz

A Russian passenger plane caught fire immediately after landing at Antalya airport in Turkey. The 79 passengers were evacuated unharmed.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian passenger plane caught fire after landing at Antalya airport.

The passengers were rescued unharmed. Show more

A Russian passenger plane caught fire immediately after landing at Antalya airport on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. The 79 passengers were evacuated unharmed, reports the Russian state agency Tass.

#BREAKING: A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100-95LR out of Sochi reportedly caught fire upon landing at Antalya airport in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/LfZnjZqw7t — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 24, 2024

The airport fire department extinguished the engine fire on the port side of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 of the Russian airline Azimuth within a very short time. Flight operations at Antalya Airport were resumed after a brief interruption.

The jet, which was developed in Russia, has repeatedly caused technical problems in recent years. Azimuth, based in Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don, has 20 aircraft of this type in operation, according to its own website.

SDA