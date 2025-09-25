Several Russian long-range bombers Tu-95 are said to have surfaced off Alaska. (archive picture) Yuri Kochetkov/epa/dpa

US and Canadian fighter jets have identified and escorted four Russian military aircraft near Alaska. The planes did not enter the airspace of either country, but caused renewed tension.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets were spotted near Alaska.

Norad sent reconnaissance and fighter jets to intercept the aircraft.

The Russian jets remained in international airspace, but caused renewed provocations. Show more

The North American air and space command Norad detected and tracked Russian military aircraft in the air defense zone off Alaska on Wednesday. According to Norad, the aircraft were two Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets.

An E-3 reconnaissance aircraft, four F-16 jets and four KC-135 tanker aircraft were used for identification and escort. "The Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian territory," Norad explained.

No immediate threat

An Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) is international airspace in which aircraft must be reported and identified immediately to protect national security. It was precisely this regulation that the Russian aircraft disregarded, it said.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and tracked two Tu-95s and two Su-35s operating in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sept. 24, 2025.

NORAD responded with an E-3, four F-16s, and four KC-135… pic.twitter.com/Lzktu5aZUg — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) September 25, 2025

Such encounters are not unusual, Norad emphasized. However, there has recently been an increase in incidents involving Russian aircraft in the vicinity of NATO territories. Just a few days ago, two jets entered Estonian airspace. The Bundeswehr also recently had to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The USA and Canada do not view the maneuvers as an immediate threat, but see them as a renewed provocation from Moscow.