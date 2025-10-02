The Patriot air defense system is apparently no longer as effective. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Russia has apparently modified its missiles in such a way that they confuse the US Patriot systems in Ukraine. According to a report, the interception rate dropped dramatically in September. Experts speak of a "game changer".

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Financial Times, Russia has modified missiles so that they can evade Patriot systems.

Ukraine's interception rate fell from 37 to just 6 percent in September.

Western experts see the development as a "game changer" with far-reaching consequences for defense. Show more

According to theFinancial Times, Russia has technically upgraded its ballistic missiles so that they change their flight behavior shortly before reaching their target. Instead of following a predictable trajectory, the missiles suddenly deviate, dive steeply or perform sharp maneuvers. These sudden changes of direction overwhelm the interceptor missiles of the Patriot systems, which are actually considered reliable protection against ballistic attacks.

A Ukrainian government representative described the development to the newspaper as a "game changer". Ukraine is thus losing a key means of defense, as the Patriot systems were previously the only weapon capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

As recently as August, Ukraine said it had been able to intercept around 37% of incoming missiles. But in September, the rate plummeted to just 6 percent. Russia even fired fewer missiles during this period. The trend became particularly clear on Wednesday: all four Iskander missiles launched escaped air defense and hit their targets.

Several Patriot systems have already been damaged

The "Moscow Times" also confirms the trend. Western intelligence services see the cause in targeted software adjustments that allow the missiles to maneuver during flight. According to missile expert Fabian Hoffmann from the University of Oslo, these modifications are technically relatively easy to implement.

The new maneuvers are hitting Ukraine at a sensitive time. Several Patriot systems have already been damaged, reports the Financial Times. Originally, they were flanked by European Iris-T systems, which were intended to provide additional protection. However, these have also been partially destroyed or are no longer operational. This means that the Patriots now have to defend themselves - and are even more susceptible to overload.

In addition, Russia has recently increased its combined attacks with drones and missiles. Production facilities for drones near Kiev are also said to have been targeted.

Military experts warn that the new missile maneuvers could change the balance of war. "If Patriot systems lose their role as a protective shield, Ukraine's vulnerability will increase considerably," says Hoffmann. This could not only weaken the defense capability in the current war, but also influence Western support - because the delivery of further Patriot systems is complex and expensive.

Ukrainian representatives are already appealing to the USA and Europe to urgently provide additional systems and spare parts. Without a functioning air defense system, not only the front but also the civilian infrastructure in the hinterland is at risk.