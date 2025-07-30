The submarine "Kaiser Alexander III" is stationed at the base. Wikimedia Commons

Following the severe earthquake off the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka, large tsunami waves have hit the coast. A military base with nuclear-armed submarines is a particular focus of attention.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 shook Kamchatka on Wednesday morning.

A Russian submarine base with nuclear weapons is located only 110 kilometers from the epicenter.

The extent of the damage to the military facility is not yet known. Show more

An earthquake with a magnitude of 8.8 shook the Russian Pacific coast near Kamchatka on Wednesday morning - one of the most severe in the last 100 years. The force of the quake triggered a tsunami that has already flooded parts of the Kuril island chain, including the town of Severo-Kurilsk.

But the tsunami does not only threaten civilian settlements. Only around 110 kilometers from the epicenter lies Vilyuchinsk - the location of the most important Russian submarine base in the Pacific, also known as the "Hornet's Nest". Several nuclear-powered submarines are said to be stationed here, including state-of-the-art models such as the "Kaiser Alexander III", which was commissioned in 2022.

It is currently unclear whether and to what extent the tidal waves have caused damage to the base or to the nuclear submarines housed there. However, a comparison with the more distant but badly affected city of Severo-Kurilsk raises concerns.

In operation since 1904

The naval base in Vilyuchinsk is one of the oldest in the country - it was commissioned back in 1904. According to media reports, the Pacific Fleet has been rearming in recent years. Among other things, two new nuclear submarines have been transferred to the region. Nevertheless, many units still date back to Soviet times.

As the Australian Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Naval Institute report, the fleet was neglected for a long time - many boats were decommissioned after the Cold War and some were not replaced. In an ongoing modernization programme up to 2027, the Pacific fleet has only been given marginal consideration.

The fleet is strategically important for Russia: in addition to nuclear deterrence, it is also intended to mark Russia's presence in the Pacific - especially in view of Japan and China, which have also upgraded their military capabilities.

It is not clear whether Putin's "hornet's nest" has now been damaged. However, confirmation or an all-clear from official bodies is still pending.