In the northern Russian city of Polyarnye Sori, members of the ruling United Russia party celebrated International Women's Day in an unusual way.

Mothers of soldiers who lost their lives in the Ukraine conflict were presented with meat grinders as well as flowers. This gesture was met with considerable criticism, as the Russian army is accused of sacrificing its soldiers in a so-called meat grinder tactic.

The gifts were part of the "Flowers for the Mother of Heroes" campaign, according to a post by the local party branch on social media. They were presented by Anna Machunowa, the secretary of the local party office, and the mayor Maksim Tschengajew, writes Blick.

Much criticism for the campaign

The reactions to the action were not long in coming. Strong criticism was quickly voiced in the comments, whereupon the party deactivated the comment function, as activist Violetta Grudina reported on Telegram.

Shortly afterwards, the Murmansk regional branch of United Russia published a video in which one of the mothers thanked the party for the meat grinder and explained that she had actually needed one.

According to the independent media outlet "Meduza", Chengaev explained that the campaign included various household appliances. The meat grinder was not part of the standard set, but the woman had expressly requested it. This wish could not be refused. The party emphasized that the gesture was misunderstood and called on the public not to support "inhumane and provocative interpretations".

