An ancient aircraft has crashed in the Far East of Russia. There were 49 people on board the An-24, including children. The An-24 is one of the oldest types of passenger aircraft still in operation.

The plane had previously disappeared from radar.

The An-24 is one of the oldest types of passenger aircraft still in operation. Show more

A passenger plane has crashed in eastern Russia. This was announced by the Russian Civil Defense. According to Governor Vasily Orlov, 49 people were on board the plane, which was on its way to Tynda in the Amur region on the border with China.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-24, disappeared from the radar in the afternoon (local time) shortly before reaching its destination. It was on its second approach to Tynda when the signal disappeared, according to the authorities. However, the crew had not previously reported any problems with the aircraft.

Rescue workers found the burning wreckage of the plane around 15 kilometers from the airport.

It is unclear whether there are any survivors. There is no official information on this so far. No survivors were initially discovered from the air. The rescue work is being hampered by difficult-to-access terrain with moors and taiga. So far, no rescue helicopter has been able to land at the scene of the accident.

Aviation in crisis

The plane had taken off from the city of Khabarovsk. After a stopover in Blagoveshchensk, it was due to land in Tynda.

The aircraft involved is an An-24, one of the oldest passenger planes still in operation in the world. Since Russia has been subject to sanctions due to the war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Russian aviation has been struggling with increasing problems.

According to media reports, the investigators in the current case are primarily looking into the suspicion of human error. The most likely cause is considered to be pilot error. The crew is said to have misjudged the flight altitude in difficult weather conditions and possibly grazed a treetop in the process.