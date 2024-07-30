Russian soldiers receive a small fortune. Picture: KEYSTONE

Russian recruits will apparently receive record compensation in future. This means they are not far off the president's official salary.

In future, Russian recruits will be able to collect a presidential salary. According to an advertisement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, those who volunteer for the war in Ukraine will receive 5.2 million roubles in the first year. This is the equivalent of around 53,000 francs.

In addition, recruits will receive the equivalent of around 20,000 francs in bonuses when they sign up. The corresponding figures were mentioned in a TV advertisement, as a corresponding excerpt on X shows.

In total, recruits from the Moscow region receive around 7.1 million roubles, or around 75,000 francs, in their first year. This is almost equivalent to a presidential salary, asNewsweekfound out. Putin's salary in 2021 was - at least officially - 10.2 million roubles, the equivalent of around 104,000 francs. By comparison, the average annual salary in Russia is around 8,000 francs.

Both sides struggle with staff shortages

According to experts, the new compensation for volunteers from the Moscow region is a record. Never before has Russia paid so much for Russians to volunteer to go to war.

Russia is fighting the war against Ukraine with massive losses. According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia has probably lost over 70,000 soldiers so far. There is repeated talk of the "Ukraine meat grinder".

But it is not only Russia that is struggling with a lack of personnel. The Ukrainians are also suffering from a lack of personnel. This is why the pressure on Ukrainian men of military age is growing. The recruitment authorities want to fill the ranks of the armed forces and are looking for conscripted men on the streets, among other places.