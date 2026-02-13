The Starlink system was used by both sides to navigate drones - Russia is now excluded. Bild: Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Starlink access was cut off for Russia at the beginning of February. This is now apparently causing massive problems for Putin's armed forces - and is being cleverly exploited by Ukrainian hackers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia's exclusion from the Starlink satellite internet is causing major communication problems for Putin's armed forces.

Soldiers tried to circumvent SpaceX's measures - and fell into a trap set by Ukrainian hacktivists.

They forwarded the position data of Russian units to the Ukrainian army. Show more

Both sides made intensive use of the Starlink satellite internet during the war in Ukraine - even though Russia never actually had permission to do so.

Since Moscow's access was finally cut off by SpaceX at the beginning of February, the Russian armed forces have been facing increasing problems. The military correspondent for Russian state television, Alexander Sladkov, has already complained that communication has been thrown back to the level of the start of the war.

Sabotage by hacktivists

Putin's units are now trying to circumvent the Starlink outage by any means necessary. As reported by Defence-Blog and others, Ukrainian hacktivists from the groups "256 Cyber Assault Division", "InformNapalm" and "MILITANT" have repeatedly lured Russian soldiers into a trap by sabotaging their circumvention measures.

And this is how it works: Russian soldiers are looking for so-called "drops", i.e. Ukrainian citizens who are willing to activate reception terminals in exchange for crypto payments. The hackers therefore created a network of bots that offer corresponding services in order to gain access to the location of Russian units. According to the hackers, this approach enabled them to intercept over 2,400 data packets from Starlink terminals and thus determine their exact position.

The hackers thus killed two birds with one stone. Firstly, they forwarded the location data of the Russian units to the Ukrainian armed forces - so instead of Starlink access, there was artillery fire. Secondly, the hackers collected several thousand US dollars in "donations", as they called the payments from the Russian soldiers themselves.

In addition, the hackers identified 31 Ukrainian citizens who were willing to act as front men. The hackers passed on their personal data to Ukrainian authorities.

Russia relies on fiber optics

Officially, the use of Starlink was never permitted in Russia. There was no approval for the system in Moscow, nor did Elon Musk sell his technologies to Russia. Nevertheless, the first Starlink terminals appeared among Russian troops from 2023. These were mostly smuggled into Russia via third countries.

Even if there is now no modern alternative to Starlink for Moscow, this does not mean that Russia can no longer wage war. This is because Putin's troops have already used fiber optic technology for drone combat. The drones are suspended from a spool with dozens of kilometers of fiber optic cable - and can be guided to their target without being disturbed by radio interference.

However, the Ukrainian hackers' campaign lasted much shorter than they would have liked. Some of them are said to have created so many bots and channels that the entire campaign was exposed.