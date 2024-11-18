The prominent ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has tragically died in St. Petersburg, according to the Mariinsky Theater. Archive picture: dpa

Russian soloist Vladimir Shlyarov was considered a star in the ballet world and also wowed audiences abroad. Now he has died in his home town at the age of just 39.

Vladimir Shklyarov, once a celebrated soloist at the State Ballet in Munich, has died in St. Petersburg after falling from a balcony.

The audience favorite died "tragically", the world-famous Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg announced. "This is a great loss not only for the ensemble of the theater, but for the entire art of ballet today," it said in a statement on the death of the 39-year-old.

Shlyarov had given his boundless talent to the Mariinsky Ballet for 20 years.

According to Russian media, he was also engaged by the Bavarian State Ballet from 2016 to 2017 and then made guest appearances in Munich.

"Shlyarov loved life"

Russian media reported, citing the theater, that the dancer, known for his romantic prince roles, was due to undergo surgery this Monday.

It was reported that he had fallen from the balcony of his fifth-floor apartment on Saturday. Colleagues assumed it was an accident. The dancer was said to be suffering from back problems and had been taking strong painkillers.

"He went out onto the balcony to get some air and smoke, lost his balance [on the very narrow balcony] and fell down," wrote former ballerina Irina Bartonovskaya on social media. "Shlyarov loved life, family, loved children and the public," she wrote about the family man. The dancer was also the recipient of numerous prestigious international ballet awards.

