Nato has spotted a Russian submarine that has surfaced off the French Atlantic coast. According to the Nato Maritime Command (Marcom), the vessel was discovered by a French frigate during routine surveillance in the alliance's waters.
"We. Watch. Watch. A French frigate has detected a Russian submarine during surveillance in NATO waters. NATO is ready to defend our alliance with constant vigilance and maritime vigilance across the Atlantic," read an official post by the Marcom on the X platform (formerly Twitter).
Submarine already known in Europe
As reported by the British trade magazine "UK Defense Journal", the submarine is said to be the "Novorossiysk" (B-261). The ship belongs to the Improved Kilo II class and is part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It can dive to depths of up to 300 meters, measures 74 meters in length and has six torpedo tubes from which torpedoes, mines or missiles can be launched.
We. Are. Watching. 👀 📍 Atlantic Ocean ⚓ A French Navy frigate 🇫🇷 conducts surveillance of the Alliance’s maritime approaches, marking the presence of a Russian submarine 🇷🇺 operating on the surface off the coast of Brittany. NATO stands ready to defend our Alliance with… pic.twitter.com/SeTh3Ij7NN
The "Novorossiysk" had already operated in the Mediterranean in 2015, docking in the Spanish port of Ceuta as part of Russia's support for Syria.
In September 2025, Russian sources reported on social media that the submarine may have suffered a diesel leak. It is not yet clear whether there is a connection with the recent surfacing off Brittany. It also remains unclear why the ship was so far away from its regular area of operation.