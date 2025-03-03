After the tense meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian propaganda machine is running at full speed. Pro-Kremlin media are stylizing Trump as a tough negotiator - and Zelensky as a failed supplicant.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian media portray Trump's distance from Zelensky as weakening Ukraine, further undermining US support for Kiev.

Margarita Simonjan and other Russian propagandists are distorting the meeting and spreading disinformation.

Ukraine is under increasing pressure as Trump shows himself to be more open to an understanding with Putin. Show more

The relationship between the USA and Ukraine has cooled noticeably since Donald Trump's return to the White House - a feast for Russian propaganda media.

Margarita Simonjan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin broadcaster RT, took a particularly sharp shot, staging the meeting between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky as a "historic fiasco" for the Ukrainian president.

In her analysis, Simonjan went so far as to say that Zelensky behaved "like in a pigsty". "Zelenskyi behaved like a homeless pig, perhaps he lives in a pigsty," said Simonjan.

Trump, on the other hand, is portrayed as a calm, superior statesman who diplomatically put Zelensky in his place. According to the report, Trump behaved "respectfully and diplomatically", while Zelensky was a "rude guest".

"Attacking London and Paris"

Another frequently repeated narrative is that Zelensky is allegedly using "Democrat methods" and inciting hatred against Russia with "empty phrases". This deliberately conceals the fact that Ukraine has been dependent on extensive Western support since the Russian war of aggression in 2022 and could hardly defend itself against Russian aggression without US help.

In her analysis, Simonjan emphasized that Selensky had behaved rudely towards Trump, interrupting him and publicly questioning him - particularly with regard to Vladimir Putin's trustworthiness. This allegation serves to reinforce the image of an increasingly isolated Ukraine. It can no longer even rely on its allies such as the USA.

In the Russian media, this event is interpreted as a sign that Trump could be ready to move closer to Russia. Official Kremlin voices are keeping a low profile, but the propaganda is running at full speed: Trump's Ukraine course is being celebrated as a weakening of the West. Propagandists had already cheered earlier: "Now we can finally attack London and Paris."