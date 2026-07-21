A Russian frigate conducted a live-fire exercise south of the English port city of Plymouth. A Royal Navy ship observed the maneuver from close range. A French military aircraft also made contact with the warship.

The "Neustrashimy" played for about 30 minutes.

In the middle of the English Channel

In the middle of the English Channel Russian Warship Fires Live Ammunition Off the British Coast

Here's what it's all about The Russian frigate "Neustrashimy" fired its guns about 74 kilometers south of Plymouth.

The Royal Navy monitored the maneuver and continues to keep an eye on the ship.

The exercise took place in international waters and lasted about 30 minutes. Summary created with

A Russian frigate conducted a live-fire exercise off the southern coast of England on Monday. The warship was located about 40 nautical miles—equivalent to about 74 kilometers—south of Plymouth.

The British patrol ship HMS "Tyne" escorted the Russian frigate "Neustrashimy" and monitored its activities. According to the British Ministry of Defense, the Royal Navy is closely monitoring the ship's further course.

British ship had to increase its distance

Before the exercise began, the Russian crew informed the HMS "Tyne" of the planned live-fire exercises. At the same time, they asked the British ship to move further away for safety reasons.

The HMS "Tyne" complied with the request. The Russian frigate then opened fire. The exercise lasted about 30 minutes.

The maneuver took place in international waters. This meant that the Russian ship was outside British and French territorial waters.

French Airplane Contacts Frigate by Radio

France also monitored the Russian frigate. A French military aircraft made radio contact with the ship and demanded information about its intentions.

Russian naval vessels regularly pass through international waters in the English Channel. In recent months, however, there have been several notable encounters there.

In June, a Russian frigate fired warning shots near a British sailing yacht. At the time, the Russian side described the incident as a dangerous approach. The British couple on board disputed that account.