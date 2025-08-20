The air war in Ukraine is continuing as usual. On the ground, fighting is raging, especially in the east: a courageous Russian advance north of Pokrovsk in Donetsk has ended in a deadly trap.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the air war between Ukraine and Russia, the old patterns are being confirmed again and again.

Ukraine is now producing its own cruise missile with an alleged range of 3000 kilometers.

On the ground, there is only movement in eastern Ukraine: Here, Russia has succeeded in making a dangerous advance north of Pokrovsk.

How is the war in Ukraine actually going?

Nothing new in the east, you might say: While real progress is currently only being made in a few areas on the front, the air war continues relentlessly.

Russia continues to attack civilian targets, such as recently in Kharkiv ...

The Russian strike on a residential building in #Kharkiv was deliberate -5 drones approached it from different directions,targeting people who were sleeping at five in the morning. The number of people killed in Kharkiv has risen to 7, including two children. 📹: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov



... or in Zaporizhia.

In the morning, Zaporizhzhia was hit by two missile strikes, injuring six people



According to the military administration, the target of the attacks was the city’s critical infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/XTOMaF5nGA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 18, 2025

Ukraine, on the other hand, is mainly targeting military targets: drones attack a Russian convoy in Kursk, seriously injuring Russian Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev: the officer reportedly had to have an arm and a leg amputated.

The commander of the 2nd Army Corps, Esedulla Abachev, was wounded on the night of August 16-17, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a column of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the road Rylsk — Khomutovka in the Kursk region, intelligence of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/wLAvLk3ZMK — big ben (@alternative_war) August 17, 2025

Another time, a black powder factory in Lesnoi in the Ryazan oblast, around 530 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, was literally razed to the ground. At least 20 people are said to have been killed.

Such attacks on Russian defense industry production facilities are likely to increase: Kiev has announced that a new long-range missile is going into series production.

Ukraine 🇺🇦 has created its first “Flamingo” long-range missiles, which can reach a range of up to 3,000km



It can reach 70 of 90 Russian air bases, including all of Russia’s major missile and drone factories. Hopefully, the Flamingo missile is successful and will be mass-produced pic.twitter.com/gfPkP9umOb — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) August 17, 2025

It is said to have a range of 3,000 kilometers, a speed of up to 950 km/h and can fly for up to four hours. The cruise missile will be able to carry a load of up to one ton.

Rare footage of a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 Fulcrum operating from an improvised highway airstrip, seen here taxiing outside a nearby homeowner’s front gate. pic.twitter.com/SqgNv2VeFU — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 16, 2025

Russians break through north of Pokrovsk

There has only been movement in a few sections of the front recently. The Russians have made no progress either in the Kherson oblast or in Zaporizhia in the south, or near Sumy or Kharkiv in the north. On the other hand, the east is ablaze.

This is what the front near Pokrovsk looked like on July 31:

Two weeks later, the picture is completely different:

The Russians have made a breakthrough like they haven't for months: east of Pokrovsk, Moscow's men have advanced many kilometers. They have reached the T0514 highway, which connects Dobropillja with Kramatorsk, and are threatening Ukrainian supplies.

According to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian DeepStete website, the Russians have been searching "for weeks" for a weak point in the front line to exploit.

Ukrainian counter-offensive allegedly encircles 800 Russians

Initially, a few men on motorcycles advanced, occupied locations and cleared the way for more rapid troops. They made so much progress that they reached the nearest Ukrainian defense lines, which were not yet occupied.

2/ Initially, the situation was especially risky, as Russian units managed to break east of Dobropillia. I would not describe this as a DRG (sabotage group) operation or a simple raid, since neither term accurately reflects the size of the force or its mission in the context — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 17, 2025

The Russians would "quietly bypass them" in order to "occupy them later and use them for their own defense". Dobropillya could fall faster than Pokrovsk, warns DeepState on August 11. Kiev has to react immediately - and is scraping together its reserves.

According to the Azov regiment, 271 Russians were killed in the Ukrainian counterattack, 101 are said to have been injured and 13 taken prisoner. More importantly, 800 opponents are said to be surrounded.

Soldiers with the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, assisted by elements of the Azov Brigade, confirmed on Sunday that they managed to fully clear and secure Zolotyi Kolodiaz on the “Dobropilla Axis” in the Donetsk Oblast of Eastern Ukraine, resulting in… pic.twitter.com/npsRN8BVtS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 18, 2025

Front line in ISW maps

Sumy and Kursk. Institute for the Study of War

Kupyansk and Lyman. Institute for the Study of War