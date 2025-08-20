  1. Residential Customers
800 soldiers encircled Russians advance menacingly - Kiev has turned the tables

Philipp Dahm

20.8.2025

The air war in Ukraine is continuing as usual. On the ground, fighting is raging, especially in the east: a courageous Russian advance north of Pokrovsk in Donetsk has ended in a deadly trap.

20.08.2025, 10:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the air war between Ukraine and Russia, the old patterns are being confirmed again and again.
  • Ukraine is now producing its own cruise missile with an alleged range of 3000 kilometers.
  • On the ground, there is only movement in eastern Ukraine: Here, Russia has succeeded in making a dangerous advance north of Pokrovsk.
  • In pictures: How Kiev has reacted to the crisis situation.
Show more

How is the war in Ukraine actually going?

Nothing new in the east, you might say: While real progress is currently only being made in a few areas on the front, the air war continues relentlessly.

Russia continues to attack civilian targets, such as recently in Kharkiv ...

The Russian strike on a residential building in #Kharkiv was deliberate -5 drones approached it from different directions,targeting people who were sleeping at five in the morning. The number of people killed in Kharkiv has risen to 7, including two children. 📹: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

[image or embed]

— Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 18. August 2025 um 12:06

... or in Zaporizhia.

Ukraine, on the other hand, is mainly targeting military targets: drones attack a Russian convoy in Kursk, seriously injuring Russian Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev: the officer reportedly had to have an arm and a leg amputated.

Another time, a black powder factory in Lesnoi in the Ryazan oblast, around 530 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, was literally razed to the ground. At least 20 people are said to have been killed.

Such attacks on Russian defense industry production facilities are likely to increase: Kiev has announced that a new long-range missile is going into series production.

It is said to have a range of 3,000 kilometers, a speed of up to 950 km/h and can fly for up to four hours. The cruise missile will be able to carry a load of up to one ton.

Russians break through north of Pokrovsk

There has only been movement in a few sections of the front recently. The Russians have made no progress either in the Kherson oblast or in Zaporizhia in the south, or near Sumy or Kharkiv in the north. On the other hand, the east is ablaze.

This is what the front near Pokrovsk looked like on July 31:

Two weeks later, the picture is completely different:

The Russians have made a breakthrough like they haven't for months: east of Pokrovsk, Moscow's men have advanced many kilometers. They have reached the T0514 highway, which connects Dobropillja with Kramatorsk, and are threatening Ukrainian supplies.

Telegram/DeepStateUA

According to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian DeepStete website, the Russians have been searching "for weeks" for a weak point in the front line to exploit.

Ukrainian counter-offensive allegedly encircles 800 Russians

Initially, a few men on motorcycles advanced, occupied locations and cleared the way for more rapid troops. They made so much progress that they reached the nearest Ukrainian defense lines, which were not yet occupied.

The Russians would "quietly bypass them" in order to "occupy them later and use them for their own defense". Dobropillya could fall faster than Pokrovsk, warns DeepState on August 11. Kiev has to react immediately - and is scraping together its reserves.

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires
Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. The YouTube channel <em>Reporting from Ukraine</em> highlights the events north-east of Pokrovsk in August with a <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTBkX9g9PVI">video</a>: First, motorcycle troops advance north along a protected line of trees.

The YouTube channel Reporting from Ukraine highlights the events north-east of Pokrovsk in August with a video: First, motorcycle troops advance north along a protected line of trees.

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. They reach the Ukrainians' new Donbas defense line, which they initially bypass and advance further. In doing so, they also come within firing range of the important T0514 connecting road (yellow dashed line).

They reach the Ukrainians' new Donbas defense line, which they initially bypass and advance further. In doing so, they also come within firing range of the important T0514 connecting road (yellow dashed line).

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. Due to poor communication and a lack of coordination, Kiev's forces only assume that they are sabotage troops, but in fact the Russians are following the breach they have made. The advance threatens several Ukrainian settlements in the area.

Due to poor communication and a lack of coordination, Kiev's forces only assume that they are sabotage troops, but in fact the Russians are following the breach they have made. The advance threatens several Ukrainian settlements in the area.

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. Kiev has to react - and gathers its last reserves to prevent a military catastrophe: The Azov Regiment and other units intervene to push back the Russians, who have advanced 18 kilometers further.

Kiev has to react - and gathers its last reserves to prevent a military catastrophe: The Azov Regiment and other units intervene to push back the Russians, who have advanced 18 kilometers further.

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. First, the 1st Assault Regiment halts the advance to the north and pushes the Russian troops back behind the village of Zoltyi Kolodjas. In the process, the Ukrainian defensive lines were recaptured.

First, the 1st Assault Regiment halts the advance to the north and pushes the Russian troops back behind the village of Zoltyi Kolodjas. In the process, the Ukrainian defensive lines were recaptured.

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. In a next step, the 93rd Independent Mechanized Brigade attacks the bulge in the flanks from the east and the Azov Regiment from the west ...

In a next step, the 93rd Independent Mechanized Brigade attacks the bulge in the flanks from the east and the Azov Regiment from the west ...

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. ... and thus create two encircled territories that can at best still be supplied with drones. The Russian leadership ...

... and thus create two encircled territories that can at best still be supplied with drones. The Russian leadership ...

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. ... tries to provide relief by advancing to the west, which the Azov regiment prevents. Meanwhile, the drone specialists <em>Madyar's Birds</em> are targeting another weak point ...

... tries to provide relief by advancing to the west, which the Azov regiment prevents. Meanwhile, the drone specialists Madyar's Birds are targeting another weak point ...

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. ... of the Russians: at the Kasennyj Torez river, they have not built a fixed crossing and are correspondingly immobile and vulnerable.

... of the Russians: at the Kasennyj Torez river, they have not built a fixed crossing and are correspondingly immobile and vulnerable.

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

Russian advance near Pokrovsk backfires. This allows the drones to clear the zone. Other Ukrainian units continue to close in on the Russians from the west. Three Russian troop units are trapped.

This allows the drones to clear the zone. Other Ukrainian units continue to close in on the Russians from the west. Three Russian troop units are trapped.

Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

According to the Azov regiment, 271 Russians were killed in the Ukrainian counterattack, 101 are said to have been injured and 13 taken prisoner. More importantly, 800 opponents are said to be surrounded.

Front line in ISW maps

Sumy and Kursk.
Sumy and Kursk.
Institute for the Study of War
Kupyansk and Lyman.
Kupyansk and Lyman.
Institute for the Study of War
Toretsk and Kostyantynivka.
Toretsk and Kostyantynivka.
Institute for the Study of War

