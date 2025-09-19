The Ukrainian armed forces have once again succeeded in encircling the Russians near Pokrovsk. On a strategic level, Kiev is celebrating successes that are weakening Russia, but are unlikely to end the war on their own.

Russia is reportedly planning to launch two more offensives with rain and mud before the start of the fall.

What the mixture of Ukrainian manpower shortages and Russian infiltration attempts is doing to the front.

Strategic success: Russia's energy profits fell by 23 percent in September. The approach is right, but will not win the war, says an economist.

Russians encircled again near Pokrovsk: this is how Kiev's forces proceeded. Show more

The war in Ukraine is heading towards autumn: from October, the rain turns the battlefield into a muddy wasteland and trenches become canals. This makes attacks with mechanized units more difficult.

Vladimir Putin therefore has around two weeks to make up ground. At the moment, Russia is planning two major offensives, Volodymyr Zelenskyi is certain: the last three have all failed, the Ukrainian president told Sky News in an interview.

Footage of a Ukrainian Air Force F-16AM Fighting Falcon shooting down a Russian attack drone with an AIM-9 Sidewinder. pic.twitter.com/tRYdH3iW5T — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 18, 2025

The opponent has suffered heavy losses in men and material. However, both sides are plagued by a lack of personnel: The Ukrainians' defense lines are thinly manned. The Russian military is currently relying on sending small squads of two to four soldiers forward to find holes into which they can then advance.

X-user Tatarigami_UA describes the consequences of the infiltration attempts, which are encountering thinly manned lines: "The front line is less defined and clear in some areas. It has reached a point where even the soldiers on both sides are unsure where the front lines are."

The fog of war

A small group advancing into an area is no more in control of it than two soldiers waiting in a dugout, writes the Ukrainian veteran. But even in high-intensity combat zones such as Pokrovsk, where the fighting goes back and forth, the maps are inaccurate.

In addition, both sides sometimes advance to document their position with a flag and a drone image. On the one hand, this may serve to mislead the enemy, but on the other hand, it can be used to present supposed successes to a superior.

"The battlefield is best viewed as a broad gray area and not as a map on which control is fixed," advises Tatarigami_UA. On the other hand, maps are indispensable for visualizing the situation in Ukraine: They are simply not set in stone.

Money problems? "There will always be enough for the war"

At the strategic level, Kiev is pursuing a course that is paying off - by cutting off Putin's funds: The military is consistently targeting Russian refineries, pipelines and railroads to reduce Moscow's exports. The repeated attacks guarantee that Russia will not be able to restore its capacities.

This is not only causing petrol prices to rise or a shortage in the periphery, but is also hitting the Kremlin's coffers: in September, revenues from oil and gas sales fell by 23 percent, reports Reuters. "The Ukrainians have hit the nail on the head here," says Vladislav Inosemtsev on Euronews.

🔥 🛢️Map of the Ukrainian drone strike campaign against Russian oil refineries starting from 2 August 2025.



A total of 13 refineries have been attacked, some of them multiple times, combined processing capacity of targeted Russian oil refineries — 114.5 million tons per year.… pic.twitter.com/EJCRfiyBiK — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 14, 2025

This approach is "the most effective way" to throw sand in the gears of Putin's war machine, confirms the Russian economist. However, he also says that this strategy will not stop the Kremlin. Neither will economic stagnation: "There will always be enough for war."

Pokrovsk: Russians encircled again

This war is raging most fiercely on the ground in Pokrovsk. Both sides are reporting land gains. Kiev's forces speak of 160 square kilometers that have been won back during counter-offensives. According to Selenskyj, Russian losses in the area in recent weeks amount to 2500 - including 1300 dead and 100 prisoners.

Col. Valentyn Manko, head of Ukraine’s Assault Troops Command, says Russian forces near Dobropillia have been cut off for three weeks. Three encirclements have formed: a small one near Kucheriv Yar, a medium one around Volodymyrivka, and a large one, previously unreported, likely… https://t.co/EBDYPixeN0 pic.twitter.com/oCBrOnbG8e — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) September 18, 2025

What happened to the encircled Russians near Pokrovsk, who were used as bait east of the mining town of Dobrobillya? Although the YouTube channel Reporting from Ukraine is pro-Ukrainian and works with maps, it can plausibly explain why there could be even more trouble for the Russians.