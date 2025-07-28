More Schengen visas are being issued to Russian tourists in Europe again: Italy in particular is quite permissive. (symbolic image) Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Russian tourists are returning to Europe in increasing numbers despite the war against Ukraine. Three popular vacation destinations are making it particularly easy for them.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you France, Italy and Spain are their favorite vacation destinations: Russian tourists are flocking back to Europe.

The host countries have imposed tough sanctions against Moscow.

With visas being issued more frequently again, Russian tourists can move freely throughout the Schengen area. Show more

Putin continues to wage war against Ukraine with undiminished force, European airspace is still closed to Russia, Western sanctions are still in force and are being extended in some cases: Nevertheless, more Russian tourists are once again flocking to Europe.

Three popular vacation destinations are making it particularly easy for Russian tourists: Italy, France and Spain are once again issuing a striking number of Schengen visas, allowing Russian citizens to move freely within the Schengen area, according to an investigation by the British "Telegraph". The reporters analyzed visa and booking data in various European countries.

Italy issues the most visas for Russians

According to the study, a total of 552,630 Schengen visas were issued to Russian citizens in 2024. This is still a small number compared to 2019, i.e. before the coronavirus pandemic and the start of the war, when more than four million visas were issued. But it also represents an increase of nine percent compared to 2023. Particularly active: Italy with over 152,000 visas issued, France (124,000) and Spain (111,000).

In France and Italy in particular, the number of overnight stays by Russian tourists also increased by 19% in each case. A distinction is made between the regime in Moscow and the ordinary population, argued Rome and Paris when asked by the Telegraph.

It is not surprising that Ukraine is critical of the normalization of tourism relations. Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the EU, warned that it would be "short-sighted" and dangerous to ignore the increasing number of Russian tourists.

Russian tourists are a security risk

Chentsov finds the statistics "extremely surprising", as he told the Telegraph. "Russian society overwhelmingly supports the war. Moreover, it prefers to believe that Russia is at war with the West and not with Ukraine".

For Europe, it is not least a question of security if more Schengen visas are issued again. After all, not only are cyber attacks on the continent on the rise, but also attacks on important infrastructure and supply chains. It is well known that the Russian secret service uses tourist visas to smuggle agents into other countries.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky therefore believes that the EU sanctions against Moscow are undermined if countries allow wealthy tourists from Russia into the country in return for a lot of money. He told the Telegraph: "It is deeply worrying to see that some EU countries are doing business with Russian tourists again as usual, while Ukraine continues to suffer brutal aggression."

Rouble tourism to third countries is flourishing

In order for Russian tourists to be able to enter Europe at all, they have to look for routes via third countries. The airports in Istanbul and the United Arab Emirates, which serve as transfer destinations, are the main hubs for this: From there, Russian tourists can easily reach their destinations in Europe.

They can also exchange roubles for euros at the airports in order to have sufficient cash at their disposal. At least the sanctions still work for Russian bank cards: they remain useless in Europe.