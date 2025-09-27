The "fortress belt" in the part of Donetsk that has not yet been conquered by the Russians: Lyman (1), Sloviansk (2), Kramatorsk (3) and Kostyantynivka (4). DeepStateMap/phi

In the Donetsk region, four towns are still defying the Russian invasion. The pressure on them is growing. However, Kiev's military says that Moscow's men are only celebrating tactical successes - not strategic ones.

Four cities in eastern Ukraine in the Donetsk region are still holding out against the Russian invasion: they are known as the "fortress belt". However, the expected autumn offensive by the attacking troops is causing immense pressure here.

Around 70 percent of Donetsk is already under Russian control. And it is becoming increasingly difficult for the quartet of towns still putting up resistance: there is a shortage of soldiers and supplies.

According to analysts and Ukrainian military experts, Russia is highly unlikely to risk battles for the cities that drag on for a long time.

The storming of Bachmut was one such battle. Both sides fought for months with heavy losses. "After Bachmut and Chassiv Yar, the Russians clearly understood that large cities become large cemeteries for their army, where they lose thousands and thousands," says Ukrainian colonel Pavlo Yurchuk.

Moscow relies on infiltration, drones and glide bombs

His troops are defending the small town of Lyman at the northern end of the "fortress belt". In order to advance, the Russian attackers are stepping up their offensive on the flanks and increasingly relying on infiltration tactics by sending small groups through gaps they find in the Ukrainian defenses.

Some of these groups have managed to slip behind the defense line in forests or cellars, from where they attack supply routes, among other things. According to Ukrainian estimates, however, the cost of this is high: of a group of five, two people would not survive and one would be injured.

"These are tactical successes, not strategic ones," explains Colonel Yurchuk. Drones and glide bombs continue to play a decisive role. They enable attacks on Ukrainian positions and supply lines - without direct combat.

Russians are rearming

In the summer, Russian troops stepped up advances on the northern and southern edges of the defense belt. According to Ukrainian assessments, the strategy is to cut off supply lines and encircle the cities instead of attacking them directly.

In the north, Yurchuk's 63rd Brigade is defending the town of Lyman, which is a logistics hub on the road to Sloviansk. The town, which had around 20,000 inhabitants before the war, has a rail link and numerous sturdy buildings and shelters that can serve as command centers or supply depots.

Lyman was temporarily occupied by Russia in the first year of the war, but was recaptured by Ukraine in the fall of 2022. Should the Russian soldiers take the city, they could regroup there for an advance towards Sloviansk, says Yurchuk.

"Not Russia's strength": Kiev remains calm

However, the colonel is confident that the plan will not work out. "From a military perspective, it seems expedient - it looks clever on the map," he admits. However, in the course of the ongoing war, it has been learned "that such deep maneuvers and operations across wide flanks are not Russia's strength".

In the south of Donetsk, the Russians have launched advances near Pokrovsk and moved closer to the southernmost city of the "fortress belt": Kostyantynivka. Once home to 67,000 people, the city is now largely deserted. Shortages of troops and supplies make defense all the more difficult for the Ukrainians.

"People are clearly one of the key problems," says Taras Tschmut from the organization Come Back Alive, which campaigns for support for Kiev's army and raises money to equip the troops. "Not just by numbers, but how they are distributed in the battlefield," he explains.

"The longer this goes on, the worse it will get"

Tschmut goes on to list ineffective leadership and deficiencies in training and management. On paper, some brigades have thousands of soldiers. However, they could only muster hundreds for combat. The chaos in listing and management means that some tasks are duplicated and others remain unfilled.

"The longer this goes on, the worse it will get," says Tschmut. "And without fresh resources, the Russians will simply be superior to us in terms of mass and resources."

A break in the resistance belt would force thousands of people to flee and cause further economic damage to Ukraine, explains Nick Reynolds from the security policy research institute RUSI in London.

But even if Russia were successful, this would probably not end the offensive. He sees no sign at all that the Russian troops would stop with the Donetsk region.