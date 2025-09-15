Russian soldiers are increasingly stealing weapons from their own units in order to sell them or commit crimes themselves. sda

Putin's army has a problem: Russian soldiers on the front line are apparently stealing their own weapons in order to smuggle them home. This not only harms their units, but also has deadly consequences at home.

No time? blue News summarizes for you They impair the effectiveness of their units and promote crime at home: Russian soldiers in Ukraine are stealing more and more weapons.

Apparently, pistols, rifles, grenades and ammunition can be stolen without much difficulty

The problems on the front lead to more crime at home: however, the Russian justice system often turns a blind eye to veterans. Show more

The theft of weapons by Russian soldiers has become a growing problem for Moscow. Since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine, weapons have been diverted from the front and brought to Russia. There they end up on the black market, with organized gangs or are used by veterans themselves for crimes, reports the portal "CPG", among others. At the same time, the stolen weapons are missing from the units at the front

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", Makarov-type pistols and AK-47 ("Kalashnikov") assault rifles are particularly popular with soldiers. But special secret service rifles and hand grenades are also stolen by the soldiers and smuggled home.

The thefts are at least covered up by the officers, the "Eurasia Daily Monitor" reveals. In their reports, the commanders would declare a smaller stock of weapons and ammunition anyway in order to have a buffer for potential losses.

Lenient punishments for serious crimes

According to the report, the Russian judiciary would accept that the weapons would be used for serious crimes at home. Punishments for convicted soldiers would be relatively lenient and often conditional.

The newspaper "Novaya Gazeta" describes a particularly brutal example: a veteran first beat up his wife and then threatened to shoot her with his stolen pistol. The woman spent two weeks in hospital with her injuries, and the case against her husband, a decorated veteran, was dropped in exchange for a payment of 5,000 roubles (around 48 francs).

For some soldiers who survived the war at the front, however, the theft of weapons ends fatally back home. This spring, for example, a soldier from Moscow showed a friend a grenade that he had brought back from the front, reports the reporter from the "Aargauer Zeitung". The two men had met in a stairwell during a smoking break: The grenade exploded, killing both men instantly.