In a Telegram post, Russia's ex-President Dmitry Medvedev openly threatened Zelensky with death. The statements are considered an extreme derailment even for him.

Russia's former head of state Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with death in an insult-laden text on Telegram. In his Christmas speech, Zelensky wished death on "one person" - presumably Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Medvedev wrote in Russian in the post.

"It is clear to everyone that he wishes death not only to 'one person', but to all of us and our country. And not only does he wish it, he also ordered massive attacks," claimed the current deputy head of the Russian Security Council. "I will not write here about his violent death, although right now the Grim Reaper is often breathing down the scoundrel's neck."

Medvedev added that after Zelensky's imminent death, his preserved body would be displayed "for scientific purposes" in the Kunstkammer in St. Petersburg.

In the 18th century, Tsar Peter I had scientific objects collected in this cabinet of rarities, including many deformities. Medvedev is known as an agitator, but this passage is a gross derailment even by his standards.

"We ask for peace for Ukraine"

In his Christmas Eve speech, Zelensky said that if every Ukrainian had one wish, it would probably be "that he dies". He did not mention a name, but in context this can only refer to Putin. Selensky continued: "But when we turn to God, we naturally ask for more. We ask for peace for Ukraine."

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of an attempted drone attack on one of Putin's residences, which Kiev denies. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had been informed by Putin of such an attack. He criticized the Ukrainians: "That's not good."

In the Russian war of aggression, which has been going on for almost four years, both sides have so far avoided airstrikes on the opposing head of state. Russian special forces hunted down Zelensky in the first days of the war in 2022. According to Ukrainian security services, numerous Russian assassination plans were thwarted after that.