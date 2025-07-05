Despite the emergency doors being open, some passengers are said to have jumped from the wings out of fear. Screenshot X

A fire broke out on a Ryanair plane in Mallorca on Saturday. 18 people were injured.

Lea Oetiker

According to the airline, the incident on a Ryanair plane in Mallorca, in which several people were injured, was caused by a false alarm.

According to the airline, the take-off of the flight destined for Manchester was aborted. The passengers were evacuated via inflatable slides.

"A small number of passengers sustained very minor injuries (sprained ankles etc.) on disembarkation and the crew arranged for immediate medical attention", the statement continued.

A replacement flight was quickly organized and took off that morning. The airline apologizes to the passengers affected for the inconvenience.