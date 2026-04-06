Viktor Orbán is under pressure because of the upcoming election on April 12. KEYSTONE

Explosives at the border, alarm in Budapest: Hungary's government warns of sabotage in the middle of the hottest election campaign in years. But many are wondering whether there really is a threat here.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A few days before the Hungarian elections, an alleged discovery of explosives on the Turkish Stream pipeline in Serbia is causing a stir.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán speaks of a sabotage attempt and blames Ukraine, while Moscow supports the accusations.

The opposition led by Péter Magyar sees this as deliberate scaremongering shortly before the elections.

33 The incident is likely to further fuel the already heated election campaign. Show more

Political tension is rising shortly before the parliamentary elections in Hungary: explosives have allegedly been discovered in Serbia near the border with Hungary. The Turkish Stream pipeline, which carries Russian natural gas to Hungary, is affected. President Aleksandar Vučić declared that the material was of "devastating power" - and that he had immediately informed Viktor Orbán by telephone.

The news came at just the right time for the Hungarian head of government. Orbán called the line "vital" for the country and ordered military security for its Hungarian section following a special meeting of the Defense Council.

At the same time, he interpreted the discovery of the explosives as a deliberate act of sabotage and directed suspicion towards Ukraine. In his rhetoric, Orbán spoke of forces that wanted to "cut Europe off from Russian gas".

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó followed up and accused Kiev of "interfering in our sovereignty" via the Russian agency Tass. Budapest immediately received support from Moscow: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saw the West at work, which allegedly wanted to "deprive Hungary of its sovereignty".

«This was a very clumsy attempt to interfere with our sovereignty.» Péter Szijjártó Hungary's foreign minister

Kiev reacted promptly and firmly rejected the accusations. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Hungary should not fall for a "false flag operation" - possibly orchestrated by Russia to create a mood ahead of the election. The independent magazine "HVG" also quoted sources from Belgrade who believe that Russian services may have been involved - allegedly with Serbian benevolence.

«It is most likely a Russian false flag operation as part of Moscow's massive interference in the Hungarian elections.» Sprecher Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Opposition leader Péter Magyar from the Tisza party sees the whole affair as more of a staging than a real threat. In an interview with the broadcaster ATV.hu, he recalled that there had been rumors weeks beforehand that "something would happen to the pipeline" shortly before the election.

Magyar called on Orbán to "stop scaremongering" and, if there really was a danger, to call in NATO. He announced an open investigation in the event of an election victory.

«I call on Viktor Orbán to stop the scaremongering and confusion that Russian advisors have planned.» Péter Magyar Opposition leader in Hungary

Serbia's military intelligence service is also trying to calm things down. Its head, Djuro Jovanić, spoke to local media about disinformation. The explosives were possibly from the USA and a single perpetrator was being sought.

Orbán, meanwhile, remains true to his tone. During a speech on Gellért Hill, he painted "dark clouds" over Hungary and spoke of dangers from "the east, south and west". At the moment, it is difficult to tell what is panic and what is reality - the only thing that is certain is that the incident has significantly heated up the final chapter of this election campaign.