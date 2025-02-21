The writer Salman Rushdie Rushdie was critically injured by a man with a knife in 2022. Bild: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa (Archivbild)

In August 2022, writer Salman Rushdie narrowly escaped death in an attack during a reading. The defendant in the case has now been found guilty.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In August 2022, the author Salman Rushdie was fatally attacked by a man during an event.

The perpetrator has now been found guilty by a jury in a court in the US state of New York.

The sentence will be announced on April 23. Show more

Two and a half years after the assassination attempt on writer Salman Rushdie, a jury has found the attacker guilty. According to media reports, the twelve jurors at the court in Chautauqua County in western New York State found the 27-year-old American Hadi Matar guilty of attempted murder.

The man had stabbed Rushdie more than a dozen times at the event in August 2022. The author was critically injured.

In 1989, Iranian Supreme Leader Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie's murder due to the allegedly blasphemous content of the novel "The Satanic Verses". Hadi Matar's attempted murder was celebrated by Iranian state television.

The sentencing is reportedly scheduled for April 23. Matar could receive a prison sentence of up to 32 years.