Two and a half years after the assassination attempt on writer Salman Rushdie, a jury has found the attacker guilty. According to media reports, the twelve jurors at the court in Chautauqua County in western New York State found the 27-year-old American Hadi Matar guilty of attempted murder.
The man had stabbed Rushdie more than a dozen times at the event in August 2022. The author was critically injured.
In 1989, Iranian Supreme Leader Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie's murder due to the allegedly blasphemous content of the novel "The Satanic Verses". Hadi Matar's attempted murder was celebrated by Iranian state television.
The sentencing is reportedly scheduled for April 23. Matar could receive a prison sentence of up to 32 years.